How Magnite Access Powers Smarter Omnichannel Advertising

As consumers move fluidly between streaming, mobile, and desktop, the promise of omnichannel marketing is clear: greater reach, full-funnel engagement, and stronger ROI.

According to Deloitte, consumers who receive seamless omnichannel experiences are 3.6 times more likely to make additional purchases and deliver 1.6 times higher lifetime value. Google’s internal data adds to the case: omnichannel strategies result in 80% more in-store visits and increase per-visit spending by 4%.

Yet for most marketers, the full promise of omnichannel remains out of reach. Fragmented tools, inconsistent workflows, and siloed measurement continue to hinder execution at scale. The challenge remains on how to deliver unified, data-driven campaigns with holistic results.

Magnite Access offers a direct response to the fragmentation facing today’s marketers. As a unified audience solution, it enables seamless execution across the full campaign lifecycle, streamlining onboarding, activation, and performance measurement across channels.

Magnite Access is further differentiated by Magnite’s strategic sell-side position: direct access to premium CTV supply combined with a fully integrated audience infrastructure.

Here’s a closer look at the challenges Magnite Access is purpose-built to address—and how it enables both brands and publishers to capture the full potential of omnichannel advertising.

The Challenge: Fragmentation Undermines Omnichannel Performance

Despite significant investment, omnichannel execution remains highly fragmented. Each channel—CTV, mobile, and display—requires distinct onboarding processes. Identity resolution remains inconsistent. Segment creation often involves duplicative efforts across disparate systems. Meanwhile, measurement continues to operate in silos, limiting advertisers’ ability to evaluate performance holistically.

This fragmentation is only intensifying; 61% of companies have increased the number of marketing channels they use. As channel proliferation accelerates, so do inefficiencies, resulting in increased operational complexity, higher costs, and diminished ROAS.

The opportunity cost is substantial. In CTV, for example, advertisers frequently overlook the ability to extend and retarget campaigns across mobile, desktop, and audio channels. Without a unified infrastructure, the potential of true omnichannel activation and attribution remains largely unrealized.

Magnite Access: A Full-Funnel Solution

Access is not a tool; it’s an integrated system. It connects the dots from onboarding to activation to attribution, all within one platform.

What sets Magnite Access apart is its direct connection to premium omnichannel supply, including CTV, display, mobile, audio, DOOH, and native.

This unique access to premium inventory makes Magnite stand out. According to the latest Jounce Supply Benchmarking Report, Magnite leads the market with 99% of CTV supply coverage and 96% of overall omnichannel supply coverage. Furthermore, Magnite leads the CTV ecosystem with coverage that’s over 24% higher than the next closest company in the study. Meanwhile, Magnite is the only sell-side advertising company that has direct relationships with leading media owners in addition to long-standing partnerships with publishers.

The Sell-Side Advantage

Magnite’s position as a sell-side platform gives it a unique edge. Unlike demand-side platforms that aggregate access through multiple middle layers, Magnite operates the inventory itself. That proximity unlocks three critical benefits:

Data Fidelity : Direct publisher integrations allow for more accurate audience matching and ID resolution.



: Direct publisher integrations allow for more accurate audience matching and ID resolution. Cost Efficiency : By removing third-party intermediaries, Magnite Access reduces fees and avoids duplicate data processing.



: By removing third-party intermediaries, Magnite Access reduces fees and avoids duplicate data processing. Control and Curation: Publishers and buyers can co-develop curated deals using real-time data and shared objectives.

As third-party signals fade and privacy rules tighten, proximity to supply is increasingly valuable. It enables curated, privacy-safe solutions that still deliver scale, without relying on deprecated identifiers.

How It Works: A Streamlined Workflow

Magnite Access unifies audience operations through five key capabilities:

Data Onboarding

Brands can onboard first-party data through multiple pathways—file upload, API, Snowflake, LiveRamp—reducing friction regardless of where the data originates.

Audience Discovery and Planning

A centralized interface allows media buyers to build and forecast audiences across CTV, display, and mobile, streamlining the process of go-to-market planning.

Omnichannel Activation

Rather than duplicating segments across DSPs or siloed platforms, buyers can activate once across Magnite’s entire omnichannel footprint, ensuring consistency and reducing operational load.

O&O Streaming Access

Magnite Access offers direct pipes into premium, owned-and-operated streaming environments, ensuring inventory quality, viewability, and brand safety.

Measurement and Attribution

Current capabilities include cross-platform reach tracking and campaign forecasting, with additional tools in development for closed-loop measurement.



Solving for Signal Loss and Privacy for Brands and Publishers

Importantly, Magnite Access is built with a privacy-forward architecture. It supports contextual and non-ID-based solutions for environments where identity signals are restricted. Publishers can use declared audiences and contextual signals to drive performance, without relying solely on cookies or device IDs.

This flexibility matters. As more environments go cookieless, contextual and seller-defined solutions are poised to fill the gap. Magnite Access supports both.

Meanwhile, Magnite Access isn’t just a buy-side solution. It’s gaining traction on the publisher side as well. Media owners are using it to package and sell curated audience segments via Magnite Audiences, enabling cleaner handoffs and better coordination with advertisers.

According to Heather Carver, chief revenue officer at Freestar, a leading publisher partner: “With Access, we’ve gained a more holistic view of performance across every environment, which means less manual setup and more time optimizing. It’s helping us scale campaigns smarter for our clients. As a traditional web publisher, we’re now better positioned to tap into omnichannel budgets and compete for spend across screens like never before.”

The Omnichannel Imperative

Omnichannel is no longer aspirational; it’s now operational. Brands need to connect the dots across every touchpoint their audiences travel. That requires more than flexible pipes; it demands a system designed from the ground up to unify data, audiences, and outcomes.

With Access, Magnite offers that system, one rooted in premium supply, built for privacy, and engineered for performance. In a landscape where every signal counts, having a single solution that brings it all together isn’t just helpful—it’s essential.