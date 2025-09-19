Magnite and Best Buy Ads Bring Scale and Precision through Programmatic

In today’s retail landscape, the lines between shopping and advertising are blurring. Major retailers are transforming their digital and physical platforms into powerful media channels, offering brands the ability to reach consumers with precision and scale.

Best Buy Ads, the consumer electronics giant’s media arm, has chosen Magnite as one of its programmatic partners to amplify its impact for advertisers. With over two billion online, in-store, and in-home customer interactions per year, coming from nearly 80% of the US adult population, Best Buy’s footprint is massive. With Magnite as its exclusive SSP and curation partner, Best Buy Ads aims to grow its scale across both onsite and offsite channels.

Reaching High-Intent Electronics Shoppers

Best Buy’s touchpoints across digital environments and in-store locations create numerous opportunities for advertisers to connect with consumers every day. 600+ brands accessed those opportunities with Best Buy’s media business in the last year. With 15,000 unique attributes enriching their customer data, Best Buy delivers targeted campaigns across multiple channels. Now, by utilizing Magnite, Best Buy Ads is opening up those opportunities – including owned & operated (O&O) and offsite inventory – programmatically to more agencies and buyers.

Extending Advertiser Reach Through Curation

Expanding the Best Buy ad proposition into new channels, such as CTV, Magnite SpringServe will enable buyers to access off-site Best Buy curated inventory programmatically through deal IDs. This means advertisers will be able to reach Best Buy customers outside of Best Buy-owned properties, with placements that align with its brand and shopper data, so advertisers know they’re reaching relevant audiences.

Closed-Loop Performance and Measurement

First-party data and advanced analytics drive performance while delivering enhanced reporting with transparency and speed. Best Buy Ads can tie 93% of all transactions – in-store, app, etc, to a customer ID. This level of transaction transparency allows them to be performance-oriented, giving advertisers not only access to highly engaged audiences but also the tools to measure performance down to the product level.



Coupling that level of transaction with Magnite’s extensive CTV and omnichannel supply will create powerful opportunities right where decisions are made, from consideration to purchase. To activate a campaign with Best Buy inventory or audiences, please reach out to your Magnite account manager or contact@magnite.com.