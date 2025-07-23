Magnite’s Katie Evans Joins AdGood Board to Help Expand CTV Access for Nonprofits

At Magnite, we believe in the power of Connected TV (CTV) as a transformative platform, not just for brands but for purpose-driven organizations striving to make a difference. That’s why we’re excited to share that our President of Operations, Katie Evans, has been appointed to the Board of Directors of AdGood, a nonprofit committed to making CTV advertising more accessible to nonprofits and mission-driven organizations.

AdGood’s mission closely aligns with Magnite’s core belief that CTV is one of the most powerful and influential storytelling mediums, and that access to it should be inclusive. By partnering with media owners and platforms, AdGood transforms unused CTV inventory into discounted or donated advertising opportunities, enabling nonprofits to broaden their reach and amplify their impact.

In joining AdGood’s board, Evans brings deep operational expertise and a distinguished leadership record in the CTV and video advertising landscape. From her tenure at Tremor Video and Telaria to her pivotal role in shaping Magnite into the industry’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, Evans has consistently driven innovation across video and streaming infrastructure.

As U.S. CTV ad spend is projected to surpass $30 billion in the coming years, ensuring that nonprofits are not left behind is more critical than ever. Evans’s appointment underscores Magnite’s ongoing commitment to advancing the future of CTV advertising while helping to build a more inclusive and equitable digital media ecosystem.

“CTV has become one of the most effective channels for storytelling, and mission-driven organizations deserve a seat at the table,” said Evans. “I’m thrilled to join AdGood’s board and contribute to a model that not only expands access but delivers real, measurable impact for nonprofits.”

To learn more about AdGood and their work in CTV accessibility for nonprofits, visit adgood.org.