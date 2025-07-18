Beyond Silos: Achieving True Omnichannel Success in the Connected Era

In today’s fragmented media landscape, consumers are often navigating between connected TV (CTV) screens and other digital environments. However, for many advertisers, the promise of true omnichannel addressability remains elusive. Siloed buying behaviors, fragmented data, and a lack of unified measurement often hinder the ability to deliver truly cohesive and impactful campaigns. The result is missed opportunities and a struggle to demonstrate tangible ROI across multi-screen campaigns.

The Omnichannel Imperative

Our highly connected world dictates that omnichannel ad delivery is no longer an aspiration; it’s a necessity. Consumers expect unified brand experiences, and advertisers must adapt to meet these expectations. Integrated campaigns offer unparalleled benefits: expanded reach, optimized frequency, cross-screen forecasting and delivery, enhanced brand storytelling, and ultimately, a significant boost to ROI. In fact, companies that embrace an omnichannel marketing strategy increase ROI by 32% in comparison to those that do not, according to a report from Analytic Partners.

In an era where every touchpoint matters, a holistic approach is paramount. The ability to accurately measure and demonstrate the impact of omnichannel strategies is crucial – if the circle is not completed, budgets are in question.

Breaking Through the Siloed Reality

The industry prevalence of siloed buying, where CTV and non-CTV campaigns operate in isolation, is often the result of single-purpose platforms attempting to “bolt-on” support for new formats. These formats are functionally very different, so they require specialized technology to deliver on the omnichannel promise. Frequently, even when buyers utilize the same platform, structural barriers can prevent true integration. This isn’t just a technical issue; it’s a strategic one.

Best Practices for Omnichannel Success:

To achieve true omnichannel success, advertisers must:

Break down internal silos and foster collaboration between CTV and non-CTV teams.

Prioritize data integration and unified measurement to gain a holistic view of campaign performance.

Leverage advanced forecasting and reach capabilities to address the right audiences across all screens.

Focus on cross-platform storytelling, crafting cohesive narratives that resonate with consumers.

Embrace innovation and experimentation, exploring new formats and technologies.

Magnite’s Omnichannel Vision:

The path to true omnichannel success doesn’t begin with a platform; it starts with a philosophy. At Magnite, we don’t just connect the dots between CTV and non-CTV; we rewrite the rules of how they work together. Built from the ground up with omnichannel in mind, our approach fuses deep CTV expertise with purpose-built technology to create seamless buying experiences and measurable results across every screen.

Magnite Access: Consistency Without Compromise

Imagine reaching the same high-value audiences across CTV and non-CTV. With Magnite Access, this becomes a reality. This solution allows for unified audience forecasting, maximizing reach and consistency.

Omnichannel Retargeting: Connecting the Consumer Journey

Every brand story deserves a follow-up. With omnichannel retargeting, advertisers can now tell a cohesive narrative, starting with a brand-building message on CTV and extending to a display ad that drives action. Whether the goal is awareness, consideration, or conversion, we’re enabling strategies that move with consumers, not around them.

Omnichannel Measurement

Magnite’s omnichannel measurement capabilities give advertisers a comprehensive view of campaign performance. From our SpringServe video platform to our integrations with every major demand source, we bring together cross-screen insights and campaign-level analytics to show exactly where and how your budget is working.

Unified Reporting: Insights That Break Down Walls

To fully understand performance across screens, you need more than raw data; you need perspective. Our unified reporting tools provide aggregated, platform-wide views of campaigns, revealing actionable insights that help fine-tune strategy and maximize results.

Bundled Solutions: Built for Impact

We provide expert solutions-based consultation and package omnichannel supply with unmatched addressable reach, actionable audiences, and industry-standard-setting capabilities.

Unmatched Scale: Reach Where It Matters Most

With connectivity to 99% of the CTV landscape and global reach across nearly every digital device, Magnite is the most scaled independent SSP in the world. Whether it’s a streaming household in the U.S. or a mobile user abroad, we help advertisers reach audiences where they are, and where they’re most likely to engage.

Contact us today to learn more about how our innovative solutions can help unlock the full potential of omnichannel advertising.