Bridging the Gap: How Magnite and NLogic Are Helping Agencies Plan Smarter Across Screens

For Canadian media planners, streaming is no longer a side story, but the main plot. By the end of 2023, 42% of households had cut ties with traditional TV, a figure expected to hit 50% by 2026. More than 80% now subscribe to at least one streaming service, averaging 2.5 platforms, as subscription revenue grew 14% to $3.73B last year. While the shift away from cable and satellite has been slower than in the U.S., it creates opportunities for advertisers to balance traditional and streaming strategies.

Still, for advertisers, reaching audiences across CTV, online video, linear TV, and walled gardens has remained fragmented and complex. Bringing these channels together into a single, unified plan has always been a challenge — until now.

Magnite is proud to announce that we are the first programmatic partner integrated into NLogic’s Video Planner Marketplace. This unlocks the power of Numeris’ Video Audience Measurement (VAM) dataset for truly holistic cross-platform planning.

One View Across Every Screen

The integration brings together streaming, live linear TV, online video, and even walled gardens into a single, data-rich, media-agnostic planning environment. Planners can now see where audiences overlap, identify unique reach opportunities, and allocate budgets more efficiently — all while working from a trusted, third-party measurement source.

“In the U.S., I had the privilege of leading this initiative for Magnite, and we saw firsthand how valuable it was for clients navigating the convergence of video consumption behaviors,” said Kari Akerley, senior director of business intelligence at Magnite. “The intent is to ensure media planners have the most efficient allocation into each video vertical so they can achieve the most effective path to reach their desired target audience.”

Why This Matters for Canadian Media Planners

Planners today face three core challenges:

Different currencies and measurements. Linear TV is still bought using gross rating points (GRPs), while streaming is transacted on cost per mille (CPMs), making comparisons difficult.



Linear TV is still bought using gross rating points (GRPs), while streaming is transacted on cost per mille (CPMs), making comparisons difficult. Fragmentation across platforms. Planning across broadcasters, digital players, and walled gardens often happens in silos.



Planning across broadcasters, digital players, and walled gardens often happens in silos. Unclear value tradeoffs. Linear delivers broad reach, while CTV provides precision. Previously, comparing the impact of each has been apples to oranges.

The NLogic Video Planner Marketplace directly addresses these hurdles, consolidating planning into one environment powered by verified, standardized VAM data. Now media planners can have:

Verified, standardized data . Powered by Numeris’ VAM, the only Canadian solution delivering cross-platform audience measurement in a single database.



. Powered by Numeris’ VAM, the only Canadian solution delivering cross-platform audience measurement in a single database. Transparency and efficiency . See exactly where your audience is, avoid duplication, and make every dollar work harder.



. See exactly where your audience is, avoid duplication, and make every dollar work harder. Confidence in quality. Marketplaces only feature verified, high-quality streaming inventory from trusted sources.



Peter Farfaras, vice president of commercial development and strategic partnerships at NLogic, adds, “Our goal is to give planners the most reliable and actionable data possible. Magnite’s leadership in streaming and commitment to VAM measurement make them an ideal partner to showcase the power of curated, data-rich planning tools.”

A Sample Planning Scenario

Imagine you’re planning a national CPG campaign reaching adults 25–54. Your buy includes CTV (through Magnite), social platforms, and broadcast.

With the VAM-powered Video Planner Marketplace:

Understand reach and overlap: See how audiences intersect across these platforms to avoid paying twice for the same eyeballs.

Optimize budget allocation: Shift spend from high-overlap channels to those that add unique incremental reach.

Align on a single measurement source: Build a plan that both your digital and traditional teams can work from confidently.



“This gives buyers a clear view of how their media dollars are most effectively spent,” said Mackenzie Clapperton-Sprout, senior director of demand solutions at Magnite. “My team will use this tool when responding to RFPs, which is a huge added value for agencies and brands working with Magnite.”

The result? Smarter planning, better outcomes, and measurable ROI without the guesswork.

The Future of Integrated Planning

This is more than just a technology integration; it’s a step toward a truly unified Canadian media ecosystem. As planners embrace cross-screen strategies, having access to comparable, verified, and comprehensive audience data will be the key to staying competitive.

By partnering with NLogic, Magnite is helping agencies build confidence in cross-platform planning while laying the foundation for even more precise, future-ready solutions.

We’re excited to showcase this partnership further and to work directly with agencies and brands that are ready to take their planning to the next level.

Ready to see it in action?

Reach out to Magnite’s Canadian Demand team for a walkthrough of the NLogic Video Planner Marketplace and learn how VAM data can transform your next campaign.