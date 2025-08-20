Bundling Value: How Media Owners Unlock Scale and Control with TV-First Tech

In the evolving world of streaming TV, bundling is making a comeback, with a distinctly modern twist.

Media owners are increasingly grouping inventory across multiple properties to offer buyers premium, brand-safe content at scale. Offering their inventory in a bundled fashion, all assets from a named media owner, at one efficient price, benefits both buyers and sellers.

In a fragmented ecosystem where U.S. adults now use an average of four streaming services per household and ad-supported CTV is projected to hit $30 billion in spend by 2026, media owners are turning to bundled deals to meet advertiser demand for simplicity, efficiency, and reach.

Bundling lets brands tap into vast, varied premium inventory from trusted media owners without the operational burden of stitching together individual buys from separate apps or titles.

Historically, buying open marketplace inventory has been a go-to programmatic strategy for cost efficiency. Today, bundling multiple assets from a single media owner through deal ID-governed transactions offers a modern, more transparent evolution of that approach.

Platforms like Magnite have long supported this strategy, helping media owners activate bundled deals while maintaining control over inventory, audience reach, and revenue distribution. Now, with new tools and enhancements, publishers have more flexibility than ever to manage how inventory is allocated and monetized without undercutting their direct sales strategies or compromising user data.

Here’s a closer look at the forces driving bundling’s resurgence, and how publishers and marketers can strategically capitalize on the shift.

Built for Bundling

As programmatic media buying shifts toward more curated paths like private marketplaces (PMPs), bundling is becoming a key method for advertisers seeking efficiency and reach. Media owners are packaging inventory across multiple properties, often enhanced by recent mergers and acquisitions, to offer more robust, scalable solutions through streamlined, premium deals.

Magnite’s platform enables media owners to bring bundled deals to market with full autonomy, defining how inventory is grouped, priced, and assessed. Buyers, meanwhile, benefit from tools that support third-party data layers, comprehensive audience and contextual reach, and household-level insights.

As Meagan Myers, VP of programmatic strategy & partnerships at Fox Corporation, put it, “Bundling allows us ways to package premium Fox-branded inventory together to provide advertisers streamlined access to brand-safe content and sizable reach across audiences at scale. This allows advertisers to spend less time on building extensive media plans and more time on reaching the perfect audience with ease. Developments in partner technologies, such as Magnite, also help us prevent over-saturation of spend across properties and make it possible for buyers to deliver to their audiences across all networks within the premium bundle.”

Solving for Fragmentation

Today, CTV buyers face mounting pressure to deliver measurable outcomes while navigating a fragmented supply chain, with 77% of CMOs globally feeling pressure to prove greater short-term ROI on their marketing campaigns. Bundled inventory offers a practical fix. By aggregating supply from multiple properties into a single deal, media owners can offer broader reach, more consistent performance, and better frequency management, all in one buy.

Instead of purchasing separate deals from individual streaming media portfolio assets, buyers can access a broader, blended supply in a unified transaction. That enables unified storytelling, consistent brand safety parameters, and easier optimization. Publishers, meanwhile, can monetize both marquee and niche content—whether it’s for superhero fans, live sports audiences, or documentary enthusiasts—through contextually relevant, high-value placements.

Magnite’s Advantage: Tech Made for TV

Unlike platforms retrofitted from display or desktop video, ad tech partners like Magnite have purpose-built infrastructure designed for CTV. That means we support innovations like dynamic share-of-wallet allocation across properties, app-level transparency controls, and a wide range of deal types.

With our latest upgrades, media owners can define how bundles are composed and determine how revenue is distributed across brands or channels within a media group. For instance, a bundle that spans multiple streaming and news properties can be split based on each property’s share of the spend, with full post-campaign reporting provided to the publisher.

This level of control is important as content portfolios grow more diverse and audience reach becomes more nuanced.

BYOD: Bring Your Own Deal

A common misconception is that bundled deals must be platform-led. In reality, publishers are increasingly developing their own bundled offerings and using programmatic infrastructure to bring them to market.

For example, a large part of the Magnite technology runs BYOD (Bring Your Own Deal) functionality, where publishers:

Define audience reach, brand safety, and transparency rules

Set share-of-wallet allocations across owned properties

Flexible deal activation tailored to media owners’ preferences

Because Magnite already serves as the infrastructure backbone for many top-tier publishers, these bundled offerings can be launched quickly, without disrupting direct sales teams or complicating sales workflows.

A Win-Win for Buyers and Sellers

In an era when advertisers are looking for bigger impact with less operational overhead—and publishers are focused on delivering audiences at scale—bundling offers a rare win-win.

Buyers get reach, precision, and premium content in a single package. Sellers get to monetize strategically, using contextual relevance and algorithmic intelligence to unlock value across their whole portfolio.

Publishers are turning to Magnite to package and sell premium inventory, maintaining full control and transparency as the demand for streamlined, high-impact buying grows. Bundling is no longer just a trend. It’s the future of scalable, brand-safe media buying.