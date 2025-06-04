CTV, Simplified: How Agencies Are Helping Small Businesses Invest in Streaming with ClearLine

In March 2025, streaming continued to be a growth driver in the TV world, accounting for 43.8% of total TV usage, up from 38.5% the previous year. While linear remains steady, independent agencies are finding new ways to balance traditional linear strategies with the growing impact of connected TV (CTV). ReThinc Advertising is one such agency charting a smarter, more strategic course—using Magnite’s ClearLine solution to help its small and medium-sized business (SMBs) clients invest with data-driven, measurable CTV placements where it matters most.

Smart and Nimble: Navigating the Shift To Streaming

Consumer behavior is evolving as more viewers opt for streaming options alone or alongside traditional TV. ReThinc Advertising sees this shift as a signal to invest in connected TV when and where it drives value. “The migration of consumers (especially key demographic audiences) to a non-linear TV provider justifies our interest and our investment in connected TV. Our clients understand that the video space is highly fragmented, so they rely on us to be the experts,” said Ed Olsen, Founder and CEO of ReThinc Advertising.

ReThinc helps SMB clients reach audiences that may be missed in a linear-only plan, but Ed concedes that activating on CTV hasn’t always been straightforward. Budget limitations, audience segmentation challenges, and a lack of transparent performance data can all hinder adoption. “Our biggest challenges come from achieving proper reach to audiences we consider relevant to our client’s offerings, which is partly a function of budget and is impacted by the limitations in audience segmenting.”

Budget and resource limitations can make it difficult to fully test CTV to produce proof points to convince buyers to invest more, while the vast number of options in CTV buying can be a challenge to know where to invest. Still, nimble agencies like ReThinc are finding ways to overcome these barriers by leaning into tools that streamline access, simplify buying, and help justify the spend. That’s where ClearLine comes in.

Streamlined Success: ClearLine as a CTV Equalizer

ClearLine gives independent agencies a powerful toolkit: direct access to premium CTV inventory, transparent fees, and simplified workflows—all of which are crucial for agencies juggling multiple clients with lean teams.

Proving value is critical, especially when client budgets are modest. Premium inventory access and real-time reporting help validate spend and encourage further investment in CTV. “Oftentimes, our dollars are not considered equal to clients with larger budgets, yet the evaluation that our clients conduct is significantly more magnified and more important to their bottom lines. Premium inventory validates the investment and helps to achieve the results we need to retain their business and their investment in CTV,” Ed continues. “We see improved reporting and significantly better account servicing over our ‘former’ CTV efforts,” and that enhanced visibility has led to stronger performance, too.

Ed’s favorite CTV campaign to date—one promoting the San Diego Padres’ Spring Training and their facilities to families in Arizona—was a fully integrated effort across social, outdoor, radio, and streaming. “We saw a high level of engagement across the board, and the team boasted the highest increase in attendance across all of the Cactus League,” he said. By blending CTV with other channels, ReThinc maximized reach and relevancy—an approach made viable by ClearLine’s ability to deliver premium CTV placements with less friction and more accountability.

The value of ClearLine goes beyond ease of access. It empowers agencies to become trusted advisors in a complex CTV ecosystem. Ed advises other agencies, “Work with a rep who takes time to explain the many variables. Be cognizant of the tech fees (both hidden and not hidden) to understand what you’re actually getting, and don’t be the least bit afraid to question your reporting so you can explain it in terms that your client will understand.”

Smarter Planning for TV’s Present and Future

For independent agencies supporting SMB clients, approaching CTV strategically is key. Here are a few practical considerations to help guide the journey.

Simplify Entry Without Compromising Quality. SMB budgets often can’t absorb high fees or navigate complex tech stacks. The key is finding a solution that streamlines access to premium inventory without sacrificing performance.

Make Data-Driven Decisions, Even on Small Budgets. Testing is essential, especially when proving the value of CTV to SMB clients. Start with manageable budgets, but make sure performance is measurable from day one with transparent reporting and actionable insights, to demonstrate ROI and optimize campaigns as they run.

Streamline Execution for Lean Teams. Look for tools that minimize operational lift without limiting control. With ClearLine, teams can plan, buy, and report more efficiently while gaining full transparency into content metadata like genre, rating, network, and show. Agencies retain control over supply paths and CPMs to ensure dollars work harder.

For independent agencies, TV investment is about being agile enough to reach the right audiences across both linear and streaming environments, with programmatic proving the most efficient way to do so. With ClearLine, agencies like ReThinc can flexibly allocate dollars where they’ll have the most impact, ensuring that even smaller budgets work smarter. ReThinc is proving that you don’t need to be a giant to play big in CTV. With ClearLine, they can offer clients smarter, more efficient campaigns—without sacrificing quality, transparency, or control.