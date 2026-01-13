Forecasting for the Future: How SpringServe Helps Publishers Plan With Confidence

As CTV and premium video continue to scale, publishers are navigating a landscape where ad decisioning relies on a host of variables, including inventory sources, demand types, targeting, rules, delivery requirements, competing commits, and more. As a result, the ability to forecast supply with precision underpins nearly every aspect of revenue strategy. Reliable forecasting strengthens sales confidence, informs pricing decisions, and prevents overcommitment on direct-sold deals. Operationally, it improves confidence, streamlines planning workflows, and ensures teams can move quickly with a shared understanding of available capacity.

SpringServe offers a comprehensive forecasting suite designed to meet the full range of ad server forecasting needs, providing publishers with deeper and more transparent visibility into their inventory. By providing a unified view into both total capacity and competing reserved commitments for upcoming campaigns, SpringServe empowers publishers to plan with clarity and make decisions grounded in real, data-driven insights.

Seeing the Full Picture with SpringServe Forecasting Capabilities

SpringServe provides varying levels of forecasting capabilities. Quickstats provides a high-level view of inventory, offering a static snapshot and visualizations of key supply and demand objects, typically for executive and operations audiences seeking a quick overview of the business. Platform Forecasting builds on that foundation by giving publishers a more flexible and configurable way to understand future trends and performance on the metrics and dimensions that matter most to them. With the ability to run 120-day projections across any reporting dimension, with customizable, granular breakdowns, publishers can tailor forecasts to their unique business questions.

Demand Forecasting provides publishers with a deeper, more actionable understanding of inventory, enabling teams to plan and sell with greater confidence. At the core of the feature is the ability to simulate demand tags before they go live. This enables ad operations and planning teams to verify whether sufficient impression volume exists to support a direct-sold campaign. With Demand Forecasting, publishers can mark demand tags as reserved to see what’s already booked versus what’s still available, along with the likelihood of delivery. The tool also supports advanced targeting scenarios, giving publishers insight into scale across high-value or niche segments.

Together, these capabilities bring end-to-end forecasting intelligence into a single SpringServe interface. Publishers can evaluate total and reserved capacity, understand delivery likelihood, and anticipate potential inventory constraints – all within one unified workflow. With this level of transparency, teams across sales, planning, and operations can work more efficiently and make data-driven decisions that maximize yield and strengthen the overall monetization strategy.

The Value of Demand Forecasting for Publishers

Plan with Confidence

Demand Forecasting provides publishers a reliable way to validate campaign feasibility before launch. By simulating demand tags and modeling delivery likelihood more accurately, teams can confirm whether enough inventory exists to support direct-sold commitments. This empowers sales, planning, and operations teams to move faster, set clearer expectations with buyers, and improve campaign delivery.

Optimize Revenue

With a clear view into both reserved and available supply, publishers can make smarter decisions about what to sell, when to sell it, and how to target it to ensure delivery. This more precise understanding of future capacity enables publishers to capture more value from their most in-demand segments, optimizing the monetization and utilization of available ad space by differentiating between reserved and available inventory.

Increase Visibility

Demand Forecasting brings unprecedented clarity to future inventory performance. By combining historical trends, targeting parameters, and reservation data, it provides a unified picture of what’s already committed versus what remains open. This expanded visibility helps teams identify constraints early, understand delivery likelihood, and better plan for upcoming demand across all major inventory, including geo, audience, and segment-level views.

Operate Efficiently

Instead of relying on manual forecasting work or juggling multiple data sources, teams can use Demand Forecasting as a single, centralized forecasting engine within SpringServe. Automated insights reduce operational overhead, streamline cross-team workflows, and make it easier to align planning, sales, and delivery. With more predictable campaign outcomes and less repetitive work, publishers can focus their time on optimization and strategic decision-making.

Demand forecasting lets teams quickly understand available CTV inventory in one place. Whether responding to RFIs, optimizing remnant yield, or planning upfront deals, the tool replaces guesswork and manual spreadsheets with fast, informed forecasting. Teams can test scenarios, identify underutilized supply, confidently forecast inventory, and convert plans into reserved demand tags – all in minutes instead of hours.

Visibility that Drives Results

In CTV and premium video, accurate forecasting has become crucial for navigating shifting audience dynamics, managing competing demand sources, and making informed monetization decisions. SpringServe’s forecasting suite provides clarity on how inventory is likely to perform by consolidating supply projections, demand simulations, and reservation insights into a single platform. The result is a forecasting foundation that empowers publishers to plan more effectively, sell more efficiently, and optimize with precision.

To learn more about how SpringServe’s forecasting solutions can enhance your inventory planning and maximize yield, reach out to your Magnite team.