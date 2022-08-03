How LiveRamp is creating an identity framework to solve key industry challenges

Speaking with Jay Prasad, Chief Strategy Officer for TV and Measurement at LiveRamp, we discuss some of the biggest challenges facing our industry and how LiveRamp is building an identity framework to solve for some of these challenges for both buyers and sellers. Specifically we spoke about the future of cross screen targeting and measurement, the importance of first party data in creating interoperability within the industry, and the likelihood of a multi-currency world.