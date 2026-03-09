Playing to Win: How Programmatic Tech Can Shape Live Soccer Streaming Success in 2026 and Beyond

As the world’s biggest international soccer tournament approaches (June 11–July 19), advertisers and media owners are preparing for one of the largest live streaming events ever. In 2022, matches averaged 175 million viewers, with 1.42 billion tuning in for the final (InsideFifa, 2022). With the field expanding to 48 nations and 104 matches across North America, the opportunity for global brands could be even greater.

But live events require a different playbook than always-on streaming – from deal structure and pacing to planning for unpredictable audience spikes. Success depends on setting up campaigns correctly before kickoff.

Scoring with Access to Live

To make an impact during live moments, campaigns need to show up on the platforms and devices where fans are tuned in. Viewers no longer watch from a single screen in a single location. Major global sporting events span countries, time zones, and streaming services. The upcoming soccer tournament is a clear example: 104 matches played across the US but streamed worldwide, with fans watching live not only on traditional TV but increasingly on connected TVs and mobile devices.

For brands, this highlights the opportunity to reach live audiences through new ways across publishers, broadcasters, and FAST channels while maintaining visibility and control. Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) and Private Marketplace (PMP) deals offer secure placements in these environments, with greater transparency into where ads run and how they perform. Through its global footprint in ad-supported live streaming, Magnite works with media owners to help advertisers connect with audiences during these high-attention moments, wherever and however they’re watching.

While buyers can target specific live events and reach viewers in contextually relevant moments, targeting specific audiences within live events can be challenging. However, there are ways to bring precision and scale to audience targeting in live environments. For example, by layering curated, first-party data segments (like Magnite Audiences) via Programmatic Guaranteed (PG) deals. With this approach, a pre-identified “sports fan” is matched to an ad slot instantly, maximizing full delivery during those fleeting, high-value moments of peak engagement.

Deliver Every Impression, In The Moment

For advertisers, success during live events depends on more than simply securing access; it depends on the ability to compete and deliver when demand peaks. With more matches, localized streams, and millions of viewers watching simultaneously, even small delays can affect win rates, pacing, and overall campaign performance. In the knockout stages, extra time and penalties don’t just heighten attention; they trigger sudden spikes in impression volume and bidding activity. When infrastructure struggles under that pressure, advertisers risk missed bids and lost reach during the most valuable moments of the tournament.

To help protect campaign performance in these high-demand environments, Magnite built infrastructure specifically for live streaming at scale. Live Stream Acceleration (LSA) helps manage surges in ad requests during audience spikes, reducing timeouts and improving the consistency of bid opportunities. By initiating ad requests slightly ahead of scheduled breaks and distributing them more evenly, LSA supports smoother auction dynamics – helping advertisers compete effectively and maintain delivery during critical live moments.

Tech Agility that Supports Efficiency

Live events demand flexibility and the agility to react to opportunities as they ebb and flow. To take advantage of those moments, advertisers need visibility into the audiences and inventory available that align with their goals. Having clearer visibility ahead of time into when and where matches are streaming, as well as forecasting audience levels, helps advertisers plan with greater confidence and make informed adjustments.

Tools like Magnite’s Live Scheduler are designed to support this more coordinated approach. By organizing live event details – such as match information and expected audience levels – into a consistent format, it becomes easier for buyers and sellers to activate campaigns around specific games and measure performance at the event level. This reduces reliance on manual processes and allows teams to respond more quickly when viewership surges.

As live streaming continues to grow, the ability to move quickly – while maintaining transparency across devices – can make the difference between simply participating and fully capturing the opportunity live sports present.

Capturing the World’s Biggest Live Moments

It will be the first time the world’s largest soccer tournament has been held in the US since 1994, and interest in the sport continues to grow domestically and globally. With millions tuning in across time zones and devices, competition for attention will be intense. For advertisers, readiness isn’t optional; it’s foundational to reaching their audiences when it matters, where they are.

Global tournaments of this scale highlight what live advertising now demands: resilient infrastructure, flexible deal structures, and event-level transparency. Platforms built to support live streaming at scale – including Magnite’s – are designed to help advertisers and media owners navigate these dynamics, ensuring campaigns can keep pace with high-demand moments wherever live sports are streaming.

Learn more about best practices for live event campaigns, or check out what unmissable sporting events are still to come in 2026. Or if you’re ready to get started, reach out to your respective Magnite account manager or email [email protected].