Streaming in Europe: Evolution, Engagement, and Opportunity for Global Brands

Unlike in Asia, where mobile-first behavior leapfrogged traditional TV, or the U.S., where cord-cutting reshaped viewing quickly, Europe’s shift has been more gradual. Audiences are layering streaming onto decades of strong national broadcasters, building on deep-rooted viewing habits centered around premium local programming.

Now those same broadcasters and newer platforms are leading the change through ad-supported and hybrid models (AVOD, BVOD, FAST). According to Magnite’s Streams & Screens research across France, Germany, and Italy, a majority of consumers are streaming more than last year, and over half plan to try new services in the next 12 months. For advertisers, it’s a mature yet expanding opportunity.

Note: All stats are from Magnite Screens and Streams research, unless otherwise stated.

CTV Is Europe’s New Living Room

Across Europe, connected TV (CTV) has become the primary way to stream.

For advertisers, this creates environments that combine the emotional impact of traditional TV with the precision of digital. Ads viewed together are more memorable and more discussable – nearly half of co-viewers say they’re likely to talk about an ad afterward. CTV in Europe delivers scale, but its real power lies in shared experiences and campaigns that spark conversation through storytelling and cultural relevance.

Ad-Supported Streaming Finds a Welcoming Audience

Across Europe, ad-supported streaming has become the norm rather than the exception. Magnite’s Streams & Screens research shows that nearly three-quarters of viewers in France, Germany, and Italy watch ad-supported services, with tolerance levels comparable to or higher than global averages. French audiences are the most open, averaging around eight minutes of ads per hour, while Germans and Italians report similar comfort levels at seven minutes.

With 71% of European streamers watching ad-supported content, and relatively few willing to pay more to reduce ads (just 38% in France), it’s clear that AVOD and BVOD models are now firmly embedded in Europe’s streaming landscape.

Live Streaming Redefines Real-Time Attention

European audiences are enthusiastic about live content — especially sports and events.

In a fragmented on-demand world, live streaming is one of the few remaining collective viewing moments – appointment-style viewing that commands focused attention. These high-energy contexts are ideal for brands seeking emotional connection and immediacy. Aligning placements with culturally resonant events, from football tournaments to fashion weeks, lets advertisers tap into real-time engagement that drives recall and action.

The Power of the Second Screen

Nearly half of Europeans use a second device while streaming, with smartphones leading the way.

About one in three people shop online while watching.

Many also browse, message, or scroll social feeds.

This behavior creates a live feedback loop between inspiration and action. Ads can trigger immediate searches, shares, or purchases, particularly as digital commerce expands alongside CTV.

For marketers, second screens aren’t distractions; they’re activation channels. Pairing CTV campaigns with synchronized mobile or online touchpoints can turn awareness into measurable outcomes and reinforce brand exposure across devices.

Innovation Appetite: Ready for What’s Next

Europe’s audiences are ready for more than the standard 30-second spot, but awareness of new ad formats remains limited, offering a significant opportunity for early movers.

Awareness of shoppable ads averages 27%, yet 38% say they would engage.

Pause and tile ads are recognized by 37–47%, and a little less than half of those exposed say they’d interact or have already taken purchase actions.

Europe is still in the early adoption phase for interactive and shoppable formats, meaning brands can stand out by testing creative, commerce-enabled experiences that link inspiration directly to transaction. High curiosity and low saturation make Europe a powerful innovation testbed for global campaigns.

Culture and Context Still Matter

A consistent finding across markets: local context shapes ad resonance. 50% of Italians, 49% of French, and 43% of German viewers say they feel a stronger connection to ads aligned with their local culture or language.

Even in a globally connected market, relevance remains local. Creative that reflects local humor, events, or tone performs far better than one-size-fits-all messaging. Europe’s audiences value authenticity, with cultural cues key to memorability.

Europe’s Streaming Opportunity

Europe’s streaming landscape reflects both convergence and individuality. Audiences are connected, curious, and increasingly commerce-minded, but their habits remain grounded in shared viewing, premium content, and cultural identity.

For global advertisers, the path forward is clear:

Think household, not just individual. Co-viewing redefines reach and recall.

Co-viewing redefines reach and recall. Think live, not static. Event-driven campaigns amplify attention and emotion.

Event-driven campaigns amplify attention and emotion. Think integrated. CTV, mobile, and social should work in unison.

CTV, mobile, and social should work in unison. Think innovative. New ad formats drive engagement and action.

New ad formats drive engagement and action. Think local. Cultural resonance remains a performance multiplier.

Europe is not catching up – it’s evolving its own version of the streaming future.

