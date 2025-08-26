Tapping Into APAC’s Mobile Boom: Our First ChinaJoy, Explained

This year, Magnite attended ChinaJoy, an annual digital entertainment expo in Shanghai, for the first time. The experience not only showcased the vibrancy of APAC’s digital ecosystem but also underscored why this mobile-first market is ripe for innovation.

Here are the key takeaways from ChinaJoy that reveal where the APAC mobile market is headed, the formats gaining momentum, and what brands and publishers need to know to make the most of these opportunities.

Omnichannel Is the Next Growth Engine

In APAC, advertisers aren’t thinking in silos. They want to reach the same audience seamlessly across mobile, CTV, desktop, and more. This means unifying buying strategies so brands can follow consumers across multiple channels.

The ability to connect these dots through a single platform like Magnite reduces fragmentation, improves efficiency, and maximizes ROI. Whether it’s an ad seen on a commuter’s mobile screen during the morning rush or on their connected TV at night, omnichannel campaigns ensure the story continues without skipping a beat.

APAC’s Mobile-First Reality

In much of APAC, mobile isn’t just the first screen, it’s the primary screen. Many of the region’s most popular apps aren’t just local hits; they’ve built global user bases, giving advertisers opportunities to run cross-regional campaigns that carry APAC’s creative energy to audiences worldwide.

This mobile-first behavior has significant implications for ad strategies, from vertical video formats to interactive creative. Advertisers who adapt to this reality can connect more meaningfully with audiences who live their digital lives on mobile.

Short-Form Episodic Content Is Exploding

In APAC, platforms offering mini episodic dramas, often under two minutes per episode, are surging in popularity.

This trend is opening new monetization avenues: interstitial and rewarded video ads between episodes offer publishers new revenue streams while delivering high engagement for advertisers. Even better, this content format is starting to catch on in Western markets, giving early movers a chance to secure premium inventory before it becomes mainstream.

Premium Casual Gaming: A High-Engagement Frontier

Beyond episodic content, another massive opportunity lives within premium casual gaming. Unlike traditional mobile games, which have been closely tied to performance-driven user acquisition, premium casual titles offer rich gameplay, high-fidelity graphics, and a brand-safe environment.

These games attract loyal players who return daily, creating sustained opportunities for advertisers to capture attention. With formats like rewarded video and interactive interstitials (also used similarly in short-form episodic content), brands can seamlessly integrate messaging into the gaming experience, delivering impact without disrupting play.

Magnite’s platform is designed to connect brands with this valuable supply, helping publishers diversify revenue streams while giving advertisers a direct line to engaged audiences at scale.

Mobile’s Hidden Value for Brands

Historically, mobile in-app ad spend across APAC has leaned heavily toward performance marketing, with campaigns optimized for quick conversions like app installs or purchases. Now, publishers are increasingly looking to diversify their revenue streams by attracting brand advertisers.

Brand campaigns not only can deliver higher CPMs but also provide more consistent, predictable income. By extending brand demand into mobile environments, publishers unlock new monetization opportunities while advertisers gain access to mobile-first audiences at scale, creating a win-win for both sides.

Why Independence and Transparency Matter

In an era where control and trust are paramount, independence is a differentiator. An independent platform like Magnite can offer mobile publishers enriched data, multiple ad formats, and transparency at every stage of the transaction, without competitive conflicts.

This independence allows publishers to diversify their demand sources, strengthen their monetization strategies, and confidently scale their businesses.

The Road Ahead

ChinaJoy gave us a firsthand look at the innovations shaping APAC’s mobile ecosystem from evolving ad formats to the rising demand for brand dollars and the growing importance of omnichannel strategies.

For brands and publishers ready to tap into the region’s momentum, the opportunity is clear: think mobile-first, but act omnichannel.

Reach out to your Magnite representative to explore how you can seize APAC’s mobile opportunities.