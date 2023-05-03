Top questions to ask when exploring privacy-safe identity solutions
As our industry continues to prepare for the deprecation of the third-party cookie, further signal loss, and the ever-evolving privacy and regulatory landscape, it’s important for all parties in the programmatic ecosystem to understand and evaluate forward-looking options for targeting and addressability.
This checklist of questions aims to guide buyers and sellers in their exploration of privacy-safe identity solutions, specifically evaluating the three major pillars of Universal IDs, Clean Rooms and associated technologies, and Seller-Defined Audiences. Identity in the future will almost certainly require a portfolio approach, where the efficacy or importance of each of these categories of services will likely vary based on your role. Download the checklist below to get started.
