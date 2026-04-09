Why CTV Needs a Supply-First Strategy: How Mediation and Segmentation Are Rewriting the Rules

The CTV marketplace has reached a structural turning point. Streaming now rivals or surpasses linear in total viewership, and advertisers are shifting budgets accordingly. According to the IAB, digital video will account for 58% of all TV and video spend this year—a benchmark that reflects how quickly the audience landscape has transformed.

But demand is only half the story. Supply has grown even faster. FAST channels, emerging streaming apps, and a wave of mid-tier publishers have flooded the market with new inventory. When supply outpaces demand, CPMs fall: more inventory is competing for the same budgets. And because most streaming monetization happens programmatically, buyers can easily compare vast volumes of supply and optimize for efficiency. Combined with persistent transparency gaps, this creates sustained downward pressure on CPMs.

This is where mediation has become essential. With clearer metadata, unified decisioning, and more sophisticated segmentation, publishers now have the visibility and control to let supply dictate price, not the other way around.

Magnite sees this shift across its publisher partners: the industry is moving from defensive yield management to a more deliberate, proactive, supply-first strategy. Here’s what that evolution looks like.

What’s in the Bidstream—and Why It Matters

Transparency has always been part of CTV’s promise, but it has become a performance necessity. Buyers now expect greater visibility into where their ads run, what surrounds them, and which signals accompany each impression. They want content metadata (genre, rating, network, etc.) as well as interoperable IDs such as UID2, RampID, and Iris ID.

With stronger ad serving and reporting tools, publishers can watch this shift unfold in real time. Richer signals reveal which inventory clears fastest, which segments underperform, and which buyers value which signals. Publishers are using this intelligence to price segments accordingly. For example, they can increase rates for high-value signals and decrease rates when metadata is missing, or the user has opted out of tracking.

That transparency, however, doesn’t always mean exposing every signal directly in the bidstream. Due to privacy considerations or sales strategies designed to protect the value of proprietary data, publishers may choose alternative approaches. Technologies like clean rooms allow publishers to share high-value insights with buyers in a privacy-safe way, without commoditizing their data. Regardless of how signals are delivered, mediation can be effectively deployed across these scenarios, enabling publishers to drive higher CPMs by increasing visibility into their most valuable, signal-rich supply.

The impact of metadata is especially stark in premium environments: a Nielsen Gracenote analysis showed that only 14.3% of CTV sports inventory included league information, and just 17.9% included team data, even though sports is one of the most context-sensitive genres.

As buyers demand increased transparency, publishers, too, can benefit by better monetizing their most valuable supply. This is why transparency isn’t just a buyer request—it’s a pricing lever.

Mediation in Action: Driving Smarter Pricing & Yield

Mediation has given publishers something that simply didn’t exist at scale a few years ago: a real-time, end-to-end understanding of how every bid competes for each impression—and, critically, why performance changes over time. With that visibility, supply strategy is becoming more sophisticated.

This evolution shows up in several key ways:

Inventory segmentation & pricing: Publishers are now using performance insights to differentiate inventory by metadata richness, pod position, content quality, EIDs, and more, ensuring valuable supply carries appropriately high value.



Balancing transparency with control: Sellers can decide when to expose content signals and when to hold back, protecting premium inventory while offering buyers various levels of transparency and a wider range of rates.



Real-time, dynamic optimization: Taking the data a step further, publishers can use our AI tools to automatically monitor performance and surface meaningful changes in bidding behavior, reducing the need for manual analysis. These nuances can be addressed with real-time price adjustments.



These capabilities mark a turning point: publishers can now design a supply strategy that is just as sophisticated—and just as data-driven—as the demand strategies that shape the other side of the marketplace.

The Publisher Payoff: Three Key Benefits

As publishers deepen segmentation and anchor it in mediation, benefits compound over time and reshape how supply performs.

1. Maximized Monetization Efficiency

High-quality inventory with rich metadata can command premium pricing. Mid-tier inventory finds the right buyers rather than being undervalued. Even lower-signal impressions contribute revenue when priced accordingly instead of dragging down averages.

2. Increased Control and Pricing Power

Visibility into granular buyer behavior puts publishers back in control. Rather than responding to demand-side pressure by dropping rates across the board, they’re designing smart pricing frameworks and transparency rules based on performance data.

It’s a shift Tubi’s partnerships team has seen firsthand. As Madeline Debold, senior director of partner sales at Tubi, noted: “When publishers understand which signals drive performance for buyers, they can design supply pathways that reflect varying objectives.”

3. Improved Fill and Yield Balance

Segmentation and equitable mediation keep high-quality inventory from being diluted and ensure lighter-signal opportunities still find appropriate demand. Instead of a fragmented or lopsided auction, publishers build a stable and predictable revenue engine that meets the differing needs of buyers. This approach is essential for all types of CTV publishers, from OEMs like VIZIO to Free AVOD platforms like Tubi, and vMVPDs like Philo.

This matters even more as the ecosystem scales. Programmatic CTV will reach $27 billion this year, representing over 84% of all CTV ad spend, and is projected to reach $46.9 billion by 2028, surpassing traditional TV, according to eMarketer via Nielsen.

More programmatic volume means more competition, and more opportunity for publishers with a strong supply strategy.

The Bottom Line: In CTV, Smarter Supply Wins

The next chapter of CTV won’t be defined simply by more transparency or more impressions. On the buy side, we’ll see improved strategy for achieving advertisers’ goals, whether that be unique reach, specific identity solutions, or efficient pricing. On the supply side, publishers who embrace segmentation and mediation will reclaim pricing power, strengthen buyer relationships, and position themselves for future growth as budgets continue shifting from linear to streaming.

As Aulden Kaye Yi, head of advertising partnerships at Philo, put it: “We know smarter supply is the bridge between advertiser goals and publisher growth. By embracing both segmentation and mediation, Philo is moving past basic transparency to deliver high-impact, efficient reach. We aren’t just selling space; we’re providing the strategic inventory that defines the next chapter of CTV.”