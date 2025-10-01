How IMGE’s Single Exchange Strategy with Magnite Unlocked CTV Efficiencies, Control, and Impact

CTV offers unmatched scale and precision targeting. But sometimes, complex and fragmented buying paths with hidden inefficiencies can reduce their impact. Rather than spreading budgets across dozens of exchanges, streamlined approaches reduce costs while maintaining reach and control.

This case study highlights how IMGE, with Magnite, tested a streamlined single-exchange strategy for CTV versus a multiple-exchange approach. The single-exchange strategy led to lower CPMs, reduced costs per household reached, stronger message frequency, and greater transparency. It’s a practical demonstration of how campaigns can cut inefficiencies while maintaining scale and impact.