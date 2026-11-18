Falcon Games Unlocks Premium Demand Beyond Gaming with Magnite DV+
Magnite Team
November 18, 2026 | 1 min read
Discover how Falcon Games partnered with Magnite DV+ to unlock premium brand demand beyond traditional gaming advertisers. Through a direct OpenRTB integration, Falcon Games expanded access to global brand budgets, strengthened buyer engagement, and improved monetization performance, achieving 18X growth in advertiser spend and up to 84% eCPM uplift across previously under-monetized game titles.
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