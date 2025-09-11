Global Snow Sports Brand Increases Store Traffic with Programmatic DOOH in Japan

To reach winter sports enthusiasts at peak season, a global snow sports brand partnered with Magnite, Geniee, and local agency Principle to launch a high-visibility DOOH campaign across Japan’s most iconic locations — including Shibuya Scramble Crossing and Dotonbori in Osaka. The objective: drive traffic to both the brand’s online store and physical retail locations.

The Strategy



Using Magnite’s DV+ platform, Geniee automated ad delivery via a Private Marketplace (PMP) to premium DOOH screens in high-footfall areas. The campaign strategically combined real-world impact with digital agility to boost brand awareness and drive consumers to both online and brick-and-mortar stores.

The Results

Magnite enabled targeting and optimisation on premium inventory, giving the brand flexible control and measurable results across high-value placements.

Download the case study to see how this programmatic DOOH campaign delivered measurable impact for both the advertiser and media owner.