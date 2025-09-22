Magnite Logo

How Cross Screen Media Used Magnite’s ClearLine to Cut Fees and Boost Reach of Persuadable Voters Across CTV

Magnite Team

September 22, 2025 | 1 min read

Political advertisers face unique challenges in reaching persuadable audiences via CTV, including rising tech fees, fragmented supply chains, and inefficient identity graphs. Cross Screen Media leveraged Magnite’s ClearLine to overcome these hurdles, streamlining their supply path while unlocking measurable efficiencies.

In this case study, you’ll see how CSM achieved a tech fee reduction and a high on-target rate to reach more persuadable swing voters in key battleground states, maximizing impact and transparency. View the full case study below to explore how ClearLine’s direct buying capabilities drove precision, scale, and cost savings in one of the most competitive advertising landscapes.

Tags: Buyer, CTV, Identity, Political

