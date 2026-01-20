Magnite Logo

How dentsu UK’s Total TV Delivers CTV Precision, Control, and Impact at Scale

Magnite Team

January 20, 2026 | 1 min read

As streaming continues to reshape how audiences consume content, agencies are seeking more streamlined, transparent ways to plan, buy, and measure CTV at scale. To address fragmentation and unlock greater efficiency, dentsu UK leverages its Total TV offering – a private CTV marketplace powered by Magnite.

View the full case study to see how dentsu UK and Magnite helped an alcohol brand drive meaningful impact and uplift through a unified, data-driven CTV approach.

