Location: United States
ID-Free Predictive Audiences Drive Efficient Reach at Scale Across CTV
Magnite Team
November 9, 2026 | 3 min read
Through Magnite’s real-time data integration with Proximic by Comscore, a leading retailer used ID-free Predictive Audiences to efficiently reach its target audience at scale via SpringServe.
Campaign Background
Trusted Media Brands (TMB) was exploring how contextual signals could strengthen campaign performance for a leading retailer. The campaign aimed to efficiently reach a core audience of homeowners and DIY enthusiasts across TMB’s premium CTV inventory.
To reach these audiences without relying on identifiers, TMB activated Comscore Predictive Audiences through Magnite’s SpringServe, layering audience and contextual segments across its CTV footprint.
The Strategy
TMB configured its targeting stack in SpringServe to include Comscore’s Predictive Audiences, extending reach through content-level signals.
Predictive Audiences pair Comscore’s consented consumer insights with AI to identify the content patterns most closely tied to a given audience. And because there’s no ID dependency, it runs at a meaningfully lower CPM, freeing up more budget for working media without sacrificing reach or performance.
Example Predictive Audience segments:
- Predictive Audience > Eyeota > Demo > Life Events – New Homeowners
- Predictive Audience > Epsilon > Lifestyles & Interests > Home Improvement & DIY Enthusiasts
- Predictive Audience > AnalyticsIQ > Interest > DIY Doers
The Results
Predictive Audiences helped TMB fully deliver against its target audience while extending reach beyond ID-based targeting and improving media efficiency.
43%↑ Targeting Efficiency
Compared with ID-based audiences in the campaign, Predictive Audiences delivered the target audience 43% more efficiently, allowing more of the advertiser’s budget to go toward working media while maintaining performance.
10% More Core Audience Delivery
Predictive Audiences extended delivery beyond the core ID-based audience, contributing an additional 10% of target audience scale and helping the campaign achieve full delivery.
As advertisers look for efficient ways to connect with their audiences across CTV, the ability to reach relevant consumers without relying on identifiers can be valuable. This campaign demonstrates how Comscore’s Predictive Audiences can help advertisers extend their reach while making their media investments work harder. Through our integration with Magnite SpringServe, we’re making these capabilities more accessible and actionable across premium streaming environments.
Jessica Trainor
Head of Partnerships
Proximic by Comscore
Contact Magnite to learn how Comscore’s Predictive Audiences can help extend your CTV audience reach and improve media efficiency through SpringServe.
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