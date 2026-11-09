ID-Free Predictive Audiences Drive Efficient Reach at Scale Across CTV

Through Magnite’s real-time data integration with Proximic by Comscore, a leading retailer used ID-free Predictive Audiences to efficiently reach its target audience at scale via SpringServe.

Campaign Background

Trusted Media Brands (TMB) was exploring how contextual signals could strengthen campaign performance for a leading retailer. The campaign aimed to efficiently reach a core audience of homeowners and DIY enthusiasts across TMB’s premium CTV inventory.

To reach these audiences without relying on identifiers, TMB activated Comscore Predictive Audiences through Magnite’s SpringServe, layering audience and contextual segments across its CTV footprint.

The Strategy

TMB configured its targeting stack in SpringServe to include Comscore’s Predictive Audiences, extending reach through content-level signals.

Predictive Audiences pair Comscore’s consented consumer insights with AI to identify the content patterns most closely tied to a given audience. And because there’s no ID dependency, it runs at a meaningfully lower CPM, freeing up more budget for working media without sacrificing reach or performance.

Location: United States Campaign Date: Q3 2026 Deal Type: Publisher Direct Deal Audience: HomeOwners, DIY,

Appliance Shoppers Ad Format: CTV

Example Predictive Audience segments:

Predictive Audience > Eyeota > Demo > Life Events – New Homeowners

Predictive Audience > Epsilon > Lifestyles & Interests > Home Improvement & DIY Enthusiasts

Predictive Audience > AnalyticsIQ > Interest > DIY Doers

The Results

Predictive Audiences helped TMB fully deliver against its target audience while extending reach beyond ID-based targeting and improving media efficiency.

43%↑ Targeting Efficiency Compared with ID-based audiences in the campaign, Predictive Audiences delivered the target audience 43% more efficiently, allowing more of the advertiser’s budget to go toward working media while maintaining performance. 10% More Core Audience Delivery Predictive Audiences extended delivery beyond the core ID-based audience, contributing an additional 10% of target audience scale and helping the campaign achieve full delivery.