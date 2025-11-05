Marshall Advertising Unlocks 10% CPM Savings and 11% More Impressions in CTV with Magnite ClearLine

With the rise of Connected TV (CTV) and streaming, agencies are turning to programmatic video to reach audiences more precisely, scale impact, and optimize spend across screens. To further enhance their performance and efficiency, Marshall Advertising turned to Magnite’s ClearLine, a unified curation and activation solution that enables clients to discover, package, and activate premium video inventory with ease.

View the full case study below to see how Marshall Advertising used ClearLine to unlock 10% CPM savings and deliver 11% more impressions for a local brand, all while simplifying campaign execution.