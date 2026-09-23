Programmatic DOOH at Scale: How Mobiyoung Expanded Access to Premium Demand with Magnite

Mobiyoung, a leading DOOH media technology company in India connecting advertisers with premium digital screens across high-impact locations, needed a more scalable way to execute campaigns as its programmatic DOOH business grew. By integrating with Magnite DV+, Mobiyoung strengthened its programmatic offering and moved beyond traditional DOOH buying methods.

View the case study to learn how Magnite helped Mobiyoung unlock premium programmatic demand, strengthen campaign delivery, and activate global leading brands across premium DOOH inventory in India.