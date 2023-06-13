Magnite’s ClearLine Connects DIRECTV Advertising and Camelot to Deliver Scalable and Effective Content-based Targeting

DIRECTV Advertising wanted to enable Camelot to leverage DIRECTV’s content object signals in a safe and structured manner, providing Camelot with a more holistic view of DIRECTV’s premium CTV inventory to optimize campaigns and increase client spend. In this case, DIRECTV’s content object signals, which are objects such as network, show, genre or rating, could be leveraged by Camelot in the bid stream within live and VOD inventory, providing more transparency and a better understanding of what they were buying against.

Download the case study to discover how by leveraging Magnite’s ClearLine technology DIRECTV Advertising increased yield potential by sharing content object signals to power more transparent, scalable and efficient CTV programmatic buying for Camelot.