FanDuel Sports Network Scales Live Sports Monetization with Magnite

25% YOY Growth in Impressions Served Through Magnite’s SpringServe Video Platform

NEW YORK – July 30, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced strong momentum in its collaboration with FanDuel Sports Network. The network has seen a 25% year-over-year increase in total impressions served through Magnite’s SpringServe video platform as it accelerates its investment in live sports streaming.

As more viewers shift toward streaming live sports content, FanDuel Sports Network is leaning into Magnite technology to boost monetization of its high-value inventory and preserve the high-quality viewing experience that live sports audiences expect. SpringServe’s advanced ad serving, programmatic, and mediation capabilities help FanDuel Sports Network more effectively manage direct and programmatic demand, maximizing yield and helping advertisers reach engaged sports fans, while Ad Quality and Live Stream Acceleration tools help deliver smarter, more relevant ad experiences.

“Live sports are one of the most powerful formats for engaging audiences, but they also present unique monetization challenges. Magnite’s SpringServe empowers us with the sophisticated tools we need to stay ahead of audience expectations, and has been instrumental in our digital evolution,” said Kevin Connelly, Senior Director, Programmatic Sales and Business Development at FanDuel Sports Network. “FanDuel Sports Network is building a smarter, fan-first platform with unmatched scale and flexibility, and that requires ad tech partners who can move just as fast, and Magnite’s SpringServe is doing just that,” added Jim Keller, Executive Vice President, Head of Advertising and Sponsorship Sales at FanDuel Sports Network.

“As live sports consumption continues its rapid shift to digital, publishers need agile infrastructure purpose-built for streaming monetization,” said Chris Signore, Group VP, Business Development at Magnite. “FanDuel Sports Network is raising the bar for what innovative, data-driven sports streaming can look like, and we’re proud to continue helping power their growth as they expand their premium streaming footprint.”

“FanDuel Sports Network and Magnite have demonstrated through their collaboration that when biddable live sports is done right, we consistently see media contribute to positive business outcomes. We are constantly seeking out high-quality and direct supply, which the teams have built here,” said Gary Guarnaccia, Head of Investment and Ad Tech at Bayer Healthcare.

According to eMarketer, digital live sports viewership in the U.S. is projected to grow more than 14% in 2025, driven by cord-cutting and the rise of streaming as the primary destination for sports fans. FanDuel Sports Network’s collaboration with Magnite ensures they are well-positioned to capitalize on this momentum.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Main Street Sports Group

Main Street Sports Group owns FanDuel Sports Network, the nation’s leading multiplatform provider of local sports, offering fans widescale availability and optionality to view their local teams. FanDuel Sports Network serves as the local media partner and home to select MLB, NHL and NBA teams and produces over 3,000 live sports events year-round. Main Street Sports Group harnesses its powerful partnerships, in-house direct-to-consumer streaming product and innovative strategies to reach audiences and deliver programming seamlessly across streaming platforms, connected devices and leading pay TV providers.

Its 15 owned-and-operated networks include FanDuel Sports Network Detroit, FanDuel Sports Network Florida, FanDuel Sports Network Kansas City, FanDuel Sports Network Indiana, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest, FanDuel Sports Network North, FanDuel Sports Network Ohio, FanDuel Sports Network Oklahoma, FanDuel Sports Network SoCal, FanDuel Sports Network South, FanDuel Sports Network Southeast, FanDuel Sports Network Southwest, FanDuel Sports Network Sun, FanDuel Sports Network West, and FanDuel Sports Network Wisconsin. Main Street Sports Group also has a minority interest in YES Network, the local destination for the New York Yankees and Brooklyn Nets.

