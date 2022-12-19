FuboTV Taps SpringServe For CTV Ad Serving

NEW YORK – December 20, 2022 – SpringServe, the leading independent ad serving platform now part of Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), announced today that FuboTV (NYSE: FUBO), the leading sports-first live TV streaming platform, will now add the SpringServe platform to its ad serving stack. The move is part of FuboTV’s continued focus on optimizing its advertising technology to provide the highest quality experience within its premium CTV environment.

SpringServe’s CTV ad serving capabilities provide publishers with enhanced insight, transparency and control. FuboTV will be able to leverage proprietary SpringServe features including Bingewatcher, an automated creative review tool that enables accurate analysis and management of video ad metadata for the creation of optimized ad experiences.

“Building on the success we’ve seen from working with Magnite, we’re excited to expand our relationship to include the SpringServe ad server,” said Lynette Kaylor, SVP, advertising sales, FuboTV. “We are impressed by SpringServe’s differentiated technology and their team’s operational expertise. SpringServe’s features that address critical needs such as ad quality, specifically for a premium video environment, are helping to support FuboTV’s live CTV viewing experience.”

FuboTV’s adoption of SpringServe’s technology comes on the heels of exciting momentum for the streaming platform. FuboTV announced double-digit year-over-year ad revenue growth for its North American streaming business in Q3 and experienced the strongest ad revenue month in the company’s history (September 2022).

“When it comes to managing the advertising experience effectively in a live streaming environment, the stakes are high and the need to deliver a seamless experience for consumers is critical,” said Chris Signore, VP, Head of Sales at SpringServe. “FuboTV is focused on the highest quality viewer experience and their adoption of the SpringServe ad server will help them in that effort.”

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to help increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.

