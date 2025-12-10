Channel 4 Sales Leverages Magnite’s streamr.ai Technology to Launch Generative AI-Powered “Smart Ad Engine” for Broadcaster’s SMEs Initiative

LONDON/NEW YORK – December 10, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced Channel 4 Sales is leveraging Magnite’s streamr.ai technology to power the broadcaster’s newly launched Smart Ad Engine service. Channel 4 Sales is the advertising arm of Channel 4, the fastest-growing major commercial streamer in the UK. In October 2025, Channel 4’s streaming viewer minutes grew 24% year over year, reaching a new high of 8.6 billion minutes.

Smart Ad Engine is Channel 4’s comprehensive service that combines generative AI, using Magnite’s streamr.ai technology, and the broadcaster’s human-led campaign management and creative teams. The new offering makes it easier for brands new to TV advertising, particularly SMEs, to craft bespoke video ad creative based on their existing online footprint and social media presence. Brands can go live with high-impact TV ads quickly and cost-effectively while ensuring the ads are fully compliant with Clearcast guidelines and Channel 4’s rigorous creative and ethical standards.

“We’re excited to support Channel 4 on this launch: it opens the door for more brands, of all sizes, to advertise alongside premium TV content,” said Jonathan Moffie, Head of Agentic Product at Magnite. “We’re helping bring high-quality TV advertising within reach for businesses that may never have considered it before.”

“Smart Ad Engine is about unlocking opportunity for SMEs, giving all businesses the tools to compete with bigger enterprises,” said Sam Hicks, Head of Advertiser Strategy at Channel 4. “Backed by TV’s unrivalled reach and viewer trust, allied to AI-powered automation, Smart Ad Engine will enable all businesses to visualise impactful, compliant and responsible advertising.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

