Expedia Group Advertising Announces New Partnership with Magnite to Expand Programmatic Ad Offering

New collaboration allows advertising partners to expand off-platform reach and reach consumers in a more targeted, brand-safe way

Seattle, USA – April 16, 2026 — Expedia Group Advertising announced today a major expansion of its off-platform and curated ad offering through a new partnership with Magnite, the largest independent sell-side advertising company. Magnite’s expansive off-platform reach combined with Expedia Group’s first-party data enables advertisers to scale and engage high-intent consumers with accuracy and impact.

Expedia Group Advertising is expanding its curated, programmatic footprint through Magnite’s direct relationships with leading publishers across streaming TV, online video, display, audio and more, connecting advertisers with high-value audiences across premium media environments. Advertisers will gain greater access to advertising supply aligned with Expedia Group’s 200 petabytes of first-party traveler intent data. Advertisers can deliver relevant messaging to potential consumers as they browse content, watch shows, or listen to audio, reaching people well beyond the moments when they are actively planning a trip.

“Brands are increasingly looking for precise reach, detailed measurement and cost efficiency for advertising campaigns,” said Jennifer Andre, Global Vice President, Business Development, Expedia Group Advertising. “By coupling Magnite’s scale and their access to top publishers with Expedia Group’s extensive first party data, we’re giving advertisers new ways to drive impactful commercial results, from inspiration to booking, both on our sites and off-platform. These updates are further proof that our expanded travel media network is a one-stop-shop for brands looking to reach consumers, wherever they are on their journey.”

Through the partnership, advertisers can activate Expedia Group’s traveler insights via Magnite in a DSP-agnostic way, making it easier for more brands to access premium publisher inventory and achieve scaled reach, stronger performance, and improved cross-channel reporting.

“Travelers are high-intent, high-value consumers and partnering with Expedia Group Advertising creates a powerful opportunity to connect brands and people as they plan and book their trips,” says Mike Dupree, Senior Vice President, Demand at Magnite. “This exciting new partnership will drive stronger cost efficiencies and improve match and win rates for advertisers, while reaching specialized audiences across all screens and formats.

To learn more about how Expedia Group Advertising can help you reach targeted audiences, at scale, click here.

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Expedia Group

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) is the global travel marketplace with one purpose: to help travelers explore the world, one journey at a time. Expedia Group™ connects travelers, partners, and advertisers through its trusted brands, leading technology, and rich first-party data, delivering predictive, personalized experiences that shape the future of travel.

Expedia Group’s ecosystem includes three flagship consumer brands – Expedia®, Hotels.com®, and Vrbo® – the largest B2B travel business, and a premier advertising network. Guided by an experienced and passionate global team, Expedia Group helps millions of travelers in more than 70 countries explore the world with confidence and ease.

© 2026 Expedia, Inc., an Expedia Group company. All rights reserved. Expedia Group and the Expedia Group logo are trademarks of Expedia, Inc. CST: 2029030-50.

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For more information, visit www.expediagroup.com.

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About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Media Contact:

Charlstie Veith

[email protected]

Investor Contact:

Nick Kormeluk

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