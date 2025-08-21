Magnite and Acxiom Forge Direct Integration to Enhance Addressable-Based Buying and Maximize Working Media in Streaming

Industry-first integration enables audience decisioning on the sell-side using Acxiom’s full suite of data services

NEW YORK- August 21, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today announced an integration with Acxiom®, the connected data and technology foundation for the world’s leading brands, that establishes Magnite as Acxiom’s first programmatic partner for sell side data activation. Advertisers can activate their first-party data and Acxiom’s third-party data directly through Magnite to enhance their addressable buying. Initial testing demonstrates that this streamlined approach to data activation helps reduce costs and aids in eliminating unnecessary fees. This ultimately helps maximize ad spend that goes towards working media while maintaining competitive performance.

Activating through Magnite means buyers can access greater sell-side insights, including advanced forecasting and increased match rates due to Magnite’s direct relationships with publishers. By layering audiences on the sell side via deal IDs, Acxiom clients can buy on Acxiom pre-filtered inventory in their DSP of choice. According to Jounce Media, Magnite leads the market with 99% of CTV supply coverage and 96% of overall omnichannel supply coverage. In streaming TV, Magnite reaches 92 million US ad-supported streaming TV households.

“Bringing together Acxiom’s vast and trusted data services with Magnite’s access to unique streaming inventory presents advertisers with a turn-key activation point,” said Martin Wexler, EVP Partnerships at Acxiom. “Magnite’s proximity to inventory helps drive improved match rates and reduces signal loss, enabling advertisers to activate with precision and augment performance across streaming and omnichannel media.”

“We’re pleased to pave the way as the first programmatic sell-side partner to offer a direct integration with Acxiom,” said Kristen Williams, SVP of Strategic Partnerships at Magnite. “By opting for sell-side activation of their data-driven advertising campaigns, advertisers can tap into commercial efficiencies, differentiated data insights from streaming publishers, and further tailor their addressable strategy with Acxiom’s data.”

“The differentiated structure offered by Magnite and Acxiom empowers us to more effectively plan and measure the outcomes of our ad campaigns,” said Jean Fitzpatrick, EVP Commercial Strategy at IPG Mediabrands. “By simplifying activation and reducing fees, we can drive more dollars toward working media and deliver greater value for our clients.”

“LG Ad Solutions brings together premium smart TV inventory and industry-leading TV data to help brands reach audiences with greater precision and scale,” said Mike Evans, Head of Sales, U.S. at LG Ad Solutions. “The Magnite and Acxiom integration complements these efforts by giving advertisers a streamlined path to activation, which ensures more media dollars reach real viewers and delivers measurable outcomes across every screen.”

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

Acxiom puts data to work, solving complex challenges for the world’s leading brands and agencies. As the connected data and technology foundation of the Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (IPG), Acxiom unifies, connects, and prepares data for AI-driven marketing and decision-making, maximizing technology investments. As leaders in data ethics and governance, Acxiom brings a privacy-first approach to serving clients globally, with locations in the U.S., UK, Germany, China, Poland, and Mexico. Connect with Acxiom on LinkedIn and discover more at Acxiom.com.

