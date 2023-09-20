Magnite Research Finds Ad-Supported Streaming Is Gaining Momentum in New Zealand

65% of TV viewers in New Zealand watch ad-supported streaming services

AUCKLAND – September 21, 2023 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company, released its latest research study, “Streaming TV’s New Era: How Ads Are Powering Streaming’s Future in New Zealand.” The study finds that ad-supported streaming is gaining momentum in New Zealand and 65% of TV viewers tune in to ad-supported streaming services.

TV advertising, including streaming, is also effective at driving a high level of trust and recall among TV viewers in New Zealand. 81% of ad-supported viewers trust the ads they see within TV, including streaming services, and 62% of ad-supported streamers remember ads the most within TV, including streaming services.

“We’re entering a new phase of maturity in the development of the television landscape as ad-supported streaming viewership is achieving scale throughout New Zealand,” said Yael Milbank, Managing Director, Australia and New Zealand at Magnite. “With ad-supported viewership only set to grow, this study supplies brands with helpful insights they need to ensure they are able to maximise this trusted and effective channel to engage with their audiences.”

Key findings from Magnite’s study include:

Streaming captures viewer attention better than social video. 64% of social media users 1 say user-generated social videos don’t hold their attention, while only 34% of viewers on ad-supported streaming platforms feel similarly about the content they watch.

Streaming services have become fundamental to ad-supported viewers in New Zealand. Three quarters of ad-supported streamers consider streaming services a must-have in their household and 44% said they are watching more streaming content than the year prior, compared to just 7% who are watching less.

New Zealand streamers are consuming TV content on multiple screens and exposure to brands across numerous devices increases their intent to purchase. 67% of ad-supported streamers are more likely to purchase from a brand that they engaged with across multiple devices.

To explore additional insights, please click here.

Methodology

Magnite engaged Harris Interactive to execute an online survey of 834 respondents in New Zealand from May 24 – June 1, 2023. The respondents are people ages 16-74 who watch 7+ hours of TV (including streaming) a week.

