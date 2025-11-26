Magnite Research Finds Nearly All Japanese Consumers Regularly Engage With Ad-Supported Media 

Study finds Japan’s open internet reach spans 94 million consumers and growing OTT viewership is driving deeper ad engagement

TOKYO – November 26, 2025 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, today unveiled its latest research study, “Decoding the Connected Consumer – Japan.” The research sheds light on how Japanese consumers interact with ad-supported media, finding that 89% actively engage with ad-supported environments such as OTT, mobile apps, digital audio, and news on a regular basis.

“Japan’s consumers aren’t just streaming; they’re always connected across screens, creating a digital ecosystem that’s both far-reaching and deeply engaged,” said Ken Harada, Managing Director, Japan at Magnite. “Our latest research shows that Japanese consumers not only welcome ad-supported content but are also inclined to act on it, making the open internet one of the most effective environments for advertisers looking to drive attention and outcomes.”

Cross-platform consumers dominate Japan’s digital landscape

Japan’s open internet users allocate their media time across a wide variety of platforms, with OTT commanding the largest share, followed by gaming, music, and podcasts. These consumers move seamlessly between three to four open internet channels on a regular basis, a pattern that’s increasing as more than half are streaming OTT, music and podcasts more this year compared to last year. This cross-platform behavior lends itself to new opportunities for advertisers to build consistent, multi-screen brand experiences.

Ad-supported environments drive meaningful action across channels

Open internet consumers move efficiently through the purchase funnel, and ads shown across these channels deliver strong brand and performance outcomes. Nearly two thirds of those who have engaged with an ad on OTT or mobile apps searched for or discussed a product shown, and approximately 40% went on to make a purchase.

Relevance is key to recall, while OTT’s premium nature is redefining the advertising experience

Relevance is the primary factor which influences ad recall across channels, and 44% of consumers state they are more likely to recall ads for relevant products. OTT’s tendency toward co-viewing and simultaneous second-screen usage also creates unique opportunities to amplify brand conversations and engagement. Notably, 46% of viewers use a second device while streaming, with more than a quarter engaging in online shopping, opening the door to cross-device and shoppable ad experiences that drive awareness and conversion.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.





Magniteが調査結果を発表

日本の消費者の大半が、広告付きメディアを

日常利用していることが明らかに

日本のオープンインターネット利用者は9,400万人、

ストリーミングテレビの視聴者数増加が広告エンゲージメントを促進

世界最大の独立系オムニチャネルSSPであるMagnite（NASDAQ：MGNI、読み方：マグナイト）は、調査レポート「Decoding the Connected Consumer-Japan（コネクテッドコンシューマーを読み解く – 日本版 ）」を発表しました。本レポートは、日本の消費者が、広告で収入を得ているメディアをどのように視聴しているかの調査結果をまとめたもので、日本のデジタル消費者の89%がストリーミングテレビや、スマートフォン上のアプリ、デジタルオーディオ、デジタルニュースなどを広告付き環境で日常的に利用していることが明らかになりました。

調査の主な結果は次の通りです。

日本のデジタル環境では複数のプラットフォームを横断利用するユーザーが多い

誰もが自由にアクセス・閲覧できるウェブサイトやアプリなどのオープンインターネットにおいて、日本のユーザーは、さまざまなプラットフォームでメディアに接していることが明らかになりました。ユーザーが最も時間を割いているのはストリーミングテレビで、ゲーム、音楽、ポッドキャストがこれに続きます。これらのユーザーは日頃から複数のデバイスを利用して3つか4つのオープンインターネットのメディアをシームレスに行き来しています。回答者の半数以上が昨年に比べてストリーミングテレビ、音楽、ポッドキャストをより多くストリーミングしており、増加傾向が見られます。複数のデバイスにまたがるユーザーの行動は、広告主に複数のプラットフォームにおける一貫性のあるブランド体験の構築という新たな機会を提供します。

複数のデバイスを利用するユーザーは、広告付きのメディアにふれることで購買などの行動を起こしやすい

複数のデバイスにまたがってオープンインターネットを利用する消費者は、各メディアに表示される広告の影響を受けて購買ファネルの各フェーズを効率的に通過することが明らかになりました。ストリーミングテレビやスマートフォンのアプリで広告を視聴した人の3分の2近くが、表示された商品を検索や話題にしており、そのうち約40%が購入へと進みました。

ストリーミングテレビの特殊性が広告体験を再定義し、「関連性」が広告想起の鍵に

広告想起について、消費者の44%は自分に関連する商品の広告の方が思い出す可能性が高いと述べています。ストリーミングテレビでは、セカンドスクリーンの同時利用や、複数人が同じ画面を同時に見てコンテンツを共有する行為（供視聴：co-viewing）といった利用形態の特殊性が、ブランドと消費者とのリレーションやエンゲージメントを向上させていることが明らかになりました。注目すべきは、視聴者の46%がストリーミング中に別のデバイスを使用し、その4分の1 以上がオンラインショッピングをしているという点です。クロスデバイス対応のショッパブル広告が拡大するにつれて、認知度向上とコンバージョン促進の両方を実現しています。

Magniteで日本事業を担当するマネージングディレクターを務める原田健は次のように述べています。「日本の消費者は、ただストリーミングを視聴しているだけではありません。複数のデバイスを横断利用しているため、リーチが広く、ユーザーの関与も高いデジタルエコシステムが構築されています。今回の調査では、日本の消費者は広告付きコンテンツを受け入れているだけでなく、広告が消費者の行動を促していることが確認できました。オープンインターネットは注目を集めて成果を上げたい広告主にとって、効果的な広告を展開するための重要なメディアのひとつなのです。」

本調査レポートはこちらから確認できます。

以上

Magniteについて

Magnite（本社：米国ニューヨーク州、NASDAQ：MGNI）は、世界最大の独立系セルサイド広告プラットフォームを提供します。パブリッシャーはMagniteの技術を活用し、デスクトップやモバイル、オーディオや CTV といったあらゆるフォーマットのコンテンツを収益化できます。Magniteのプラットフォームはブランドの価値を守る質の高い広告インベントリと、月間何十億もの広告トランザクションに対応し、世界有数の企業やブランドから信頼を得ています。オフィスは、ニューヨーク、ロサンゼルス、デンバー、ロンドン、シンガポール、ムンバイ、東京、シドニーに構え、北米、欧州、中東、アフリカ、中南米、アジア太平洋全域をカバーしています。

