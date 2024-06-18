Magnite’s SpringServe Powering Video Advertising for YTV in Japan

Implementation of SpringServe has helped YTV achieve revenue uplift and maximize operational efficiencies

TOKYO – June, 19, 2024 – Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced that its SpringServe ad serving technology is powering video advertising on Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation’s (YTV) on demand services, ytv MyDo! and TVer. Implementing SpringServe technology has helped YTV and ytv media design achieve revenue uplift and maximize operational efficiencies.

SpringServe’s sophisticated ad serving and inventory management capabilities help publishers streamline monetization to capture the full value of their inventory, while ensuring high quality ad experiences. Working with SpringServe enables YTV to help deliver premium video advertising experiences across ytv MyDo! and TVer services.

“We are very pleased to be using SpringServe to help YTV deliver a high-quality advertising experience to viewers of ytv MyDo! Ytv MyDo! was created to provide viewers with an extremely high quality viewing experience regardless of their location or device,” said Akito Mizui, Director of ICT Technology at ytv media design.“ Accomplishing this feat requires technology engineered specifically for video and we’ve been pleased to have found this with Magnite and SpringServe. SpringServe technology has helped us achieve greater efficiencies and given us a more holistic view of overall performance, leading to increased revenue. We look forward to seeing continued positive results.”

“SpringServe can be used across any video environment and we’re excited that YTV has seen great results as one of the first broadcasters in Japan to implement the technology,” said Ken Harada, Managing Director, Japan at Magnite. “We look forward to working with them to enhance delivery of premium ad experiences on their properties.”

##

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats, including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile-high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About Yomiuri Television

Yomiuri Telecasting Corporation is an Osaka-based television station serving the Kinki region. YTV produces programs for the Kansai region in addition to content for the entire country, and is known for its production of “Detective Conan”. Yomiuri TV is also engaged in a wide variety of business development beyond its television framework.

About ytv media design

ytv media design is the Internet business and strategy company of the Yomiuri TV Group. ytv media design was established in March 2018 and focuses on digital media. Its main business activities include the operation of ytv MyDo! and “anna”, a website which aims to provide community-based information in the Kansai region. In this way, ytv media design plays a strategic role in bringing Yomiuri TV Group content to a wide audience through digital devices.

##

Magniteの広告配信テクノロジー「SpringServe」が、読売テレビの動画広告を支援

読売テレビが、SpringServeを活用して収益増と広告運用の効率化を実現

世界最大の独立系オムニチャネルSSPであるMagnite（NASDAQ：MGNI、読み方：マグナイト）は、讀賣テレビ放送株式会社（以下 読売テレビ）の動画配信サービス「ytv MyDo!」における動画広告配信および、「TVer」内で読売テレビが提供する番組の動画広告配信を、Magniteの広告配信テクノロジー「SpringServe」を活用して支援していることを発表しました。

ytv MyDo!は読売テレビの動画配信サービスで、株式会社ｙｔｖメディアデザイン（以下 ｙｔｖメディアデザイン）が運営委託を受けています。読売テレビ、ｙｔｖメディアデザインは、SpringServeの導入により収益増と広告運用の効率化を実現しています。

SpringServeは、高度な広告配信およびインベントリ管理の機能を持つ広告配信テクノロジーです。インベントリの価値を最大限に引き出しつつ、視聴者へ高品質の動画広告体験を提供し、パブリッシャーの収益化を支援します。SpringServeの活用により、読売テレビはytv MyDo!とTVerの視聴者に高品質の広告体験を提供しています。

ｙｔｖメディアデザインでICT技術部長を務める水井章人氏は次のように述べています。「ytv MyDo!は、視聴者の皆様が場所・端末を問わずどこから番組を見ていても、きわめて高い品質の視聴体験を得られるようにするために誕生しました。これを実現するためには、動画専用に構築された広告配信テクノロジーが不可欠でした。こうしたなか、ytv MyDo!とTVer においてMagniteのSpringServeを活用して、大幅な効率改善を実現し、総合的なパフォーマンスを俯瞰できるようになり、収益増を達成できたことを嬉しく思います。今後も継続してよい成果が得られることを期待しています。」

Magnite の日本事業を担当するマネージングディレクターの原田健は次のように述べています。「SpringServeは、あらゆる動画視聴環境で利用いただくことができる広告配信テクノロジーです。読売テレビが日本の放送事業者としていち早くこのテクノロジーを導入し、素晴らしい成果を実現していることをとても嬉しく思います。読売テレビの動画配信サービスが、さらに質の高い広告体験を提供できるよう、今後も協業を進めていくことを楽しみにしています。」

以上

読売テレビについて

読売テレビは、大阪に本社を置く、近畿2府4県を対象に放送を行っているテレビ局です。番組制作においては、関西圏向けの番組だけでなく、全国に向けたコンテンツも制作しており、「名探偵コナン」の制作を行っていることで知られています。また、読売テレビはテレビ枠にとらわれず多種多様なビジネス展開を行っています。

ｙｔｖメディアデザインについて

ｙｔｖメディアデザインは、読売テレビグループのインターネット事業、戦略を担う事業会社です。2018年3月に設立され、デジタルメディア事業を中心に展開しています。主な事業内容としては、ytv MyDo!や関西の女性向けウェブメディア「anna（アンナ）」の運営も行っており、地域密着型の情報提供を目指しています。このように、ｙｔｖメディアデザインは、読売テレビグループのコンテンツをデジタルデバイスを通じて多くの方々に届けるための戦略的な役割を担っています。

Magniteについて

Magnite（本社：米国ニューヨーク州、NASDAQ：MGNI）は、世界最大の独立系セルサイド広告プラットフォームを提供します。パブリッシャーはMagniteの技術を活用し、デスクトップやモバイル、オーディオや CTV といったあらゆるフォーマットのコンテンツを収益化できます。Magniteのプラットフォームはブランドの価値を守る質の高い広告インベントリと、月間何十億もの広告トランザクションに対応し、世界有数の企業やブランドから信頼を得ています。オフィスは、ニューヨーク、ロサンゼルス、デンバー、ロンドン、シンガポール、ムンバイ、東京、シドニーに構え、北米、欧州、中東、アフリカ、中南米、アジア太平洋全域をカバーしています。