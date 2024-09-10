Vrio Partners with Magnite to Enhance Ad Stack, Achieves Major Success with Copa América Streaming

Magnite’s SpringServe ad server and Streaming SSP to manage direct and programmatic monetization of DGO streaming platform

São Paulo – September 10, 2024 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the largest independent sell-side advertising company, announced that the strategic alliance signed with DIRECTV Latin America in early 2024 tripled advertising volumes and impressions during Copa América matches on the live TV and streaming platform DGO.

Vrio, the parent company of DIRECTV Latin America and SKY Brasil, and Magnite launched the partnership in Latin America earlier this year and collaborated on the direct and programmatic monetization of the Copa América tournament during June and July.

Magnite’s sell-side streaming advertising technology enabled the DGO app to keep pace with volumes and impressions, which tripled on days when major South American teams played. Ad delivery was seamless, and the DGO app and DIRECTV Latin America experienced no downtime or lost opportunities, an impressive feat in a live streaming TV environment. DGO is leveraging Magnite’s SpringServe ad server and Streaming SSP to monetize its DGO streaming service with advertising, including live sports inventory.

DGO, DIRECTV Latin America’s live TV and streaming platform, was the only one that broadcasted all the Copa América matches in Argentina, Chile, Uruguay, Colombia, Ecuador, and Peru. It registered 130 million plays and 65 million hours of consumption between June 20 and July 14, according to data certified by Audiencias Latinoamérica (ALA). 40% of user consumption was concentrated in the Cup matches that DGO broadcast on the DSPORTS signal.

“As DGO grows in popularity, we are focused on delivering a premium ad-supported experience for both live and on-demand viewing,” said Alexandre Hotz, Engineering Director at Vrio. “Magnite provides the technology we need to make this a reality, and we are thrilled with the results we have already achieved together during the Copa América games. We look forward to continuing to collaborate with the Magnite team to push the boundaries of what is possible in ad-supported streaming and hope to bring more innovation to this space”.

“We’re excited to support one of the major TV broadcasters in Latin America and this partnership will show what the power of quality content plus great advertising technology is capable of,” said Rafael Pallarés, VP of LATAM at Magnite. “Our activation during Copa América gives us great confidence that we can activate more successful live sports streaming campaigns with DGO / SKY+ and offer advertisers more opportunities to tap into this vibrant content.”

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About VRIO CORP

Vrio is the leading digital entertainment services company with more than 10 million subscribers in 11 countries in Latin America and the Caribbean. It offers high-quality live and on-demand content through DIRECTV Latin America, SKY Brasil and DIRECTV GO, with sporting events, international events and exclusive programming in Brazil through the SKY brand and in Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curacao, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay through the DIRECTV brand. DGO is its subscription service (OTT) via Internet that provides access to a variety of live and on-demand programming in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay.

The company has state-of-the-art satellites and transmission centers, thanks to which it is able to deliver a wide variety of content to homes in 4k format. The company also controls Torneos y Competencias in Argentina and Colombia. For more information, please visit: www.vriocorp.com

Vrio escolhe soluções programáticas da Magnite e parceria transforma streaming da Copa América em case de sucesso

Ad server SpringServe e tecnologia sell-side para publicidade em streaming, ambos da Magnite, foram usadas na gestão da monetização direta e programática na plataforma DGO

Uma parceria estratégica entre a Magnite, maior plataforma sell-side independente do mundo de publicidade programática, e DIRECTV Latin America foi responsável por triplicar os volumes de publicidade e impressões na plataforma de streaming DGO, durante as transmissões ao vivo dos jogos da Copa América 2024, nos meses de junho e julho. A Vrio, empresa controladora da DIRECTV Latin America e SKY Brasil, firmou acordo com a Magnite no início deste ano, proporcionando condições ideais para a monetização direta e programática dos jogos do torneio.

As tecnologias da Magnite para venda de publicidade em streaming permitiram ao app da DGO lidar com o aumento expressivo nos volumes e impressões dos anúncios, que chegaram a triplicar nos dias de partidas das principais seleções do continente. Durante esses picos, o sistema se manteve plenamente ativo para as entregas de publicidade e, consequentemente, sem perda nas oportunidades de exibição de anúncios. Essa evolução é marcante no ambiente de live streaming em TV e coloca o serviço de streaming da DGO em patamar superior de monetização a partir das soluções entregues pela Magnite, tanto com o ad server SpringServe, quanto com a plataforma supply-side para streaming, incluindo o inventário de esportes ao vivo.

A DGO, plataforma de streaming e TV ao vivo da DIRECTV Latin America, foi a única broadcaster para todos os jogos da Copa América em países como Argentina, Chile, Uruguai, Colômbia, Equador e Peru. No período entre 20 de junho e 14 de julho, foram 130 milhões de acessos e 65 milhões de horas de consumo, de acordo com dados certificados pela Audiencias Latinoamérica (ALA). No total, 40% do consumo dos usuários foi concentrado nos jogos transmitidos pela DGO via sinal da DSPORTS.

“Enquanto a DGO cresce em popularidade estamos focados na entrega de experiência premium suportada por publicidade, seja nas visualizações ao vivo ou on-demand”, ressalta Alexandre Hotz, diretor de Engenharia na Vrio. “Magnite oferece a tecnologia que precisamos para consolidar essa realidade e estamos animados com os resultados alcançados em conjunto durante as partidas da Copa América. Já estamos olhando à frente nesse trabalho com a Magnite para explorar novos horizontes possíveis no streaming com publicidade, visando trazer mais inovação neste espaço”, destaca.

Para Rafael Pallarés, vice-presidente da Magnite para a América Latina, é muito importante esse apoio a um dos maiores broadcasters da América Latina. Esta parceria mostra todo o potencial em aliar conteúdo de qualidade e tecnologia de ponta para publicidade. “Nossa ativação durante a Copa América traz confiança para a conquista de resultados ainda mais bem sucedidos em campanhas de eventos esportivos ao vivo no streaming com DGO e SKY+, oferecendo aos anunciantes mais oportunidades em conteúdos com alta carga de emoção e engajamento”, conclui Pallarés.

Sobre a Magnite

Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI) é a maior plataforma independente sell-side de publicidade programática do mundo. Publishers usam nossa tecnologia para monetizar seus conteúdos em todas as telas e formatos, incluindo desktop, celular, áudio e CTV. As marcas e agências líderes mundiais confiam na plataforma para inventário de anúncios com total segurança e qualidade para executar bilhões de transações de anúncios por mês. Localizada em Nova York, Los Angeles, Londres e Sydney, a Magnite possui ainda escritórios na América do Norte, EMEA, LATAM e APAC.

Sobre a VRIO CORP

Vrio é empresa líder em serviços de entretenimento digital, com mais de 10 milhões de assinantes em 11 países na América Latina e Caribe. Oferecemos conteúdos de alta qualidade ao vivo e on-demand por meio da DIRECTV Latin America, SKY Brasil e DIRECTV GO, com competições esportivas, eventos internacionais e programação exclusiva no Brasil pela marca SKY e em Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colômbia, Curação, Equador, Peru, Trinidad e Tobago e Uruguai pela marca DIRECTV. DGO e seu serviço OTT via internet por assinatura permite acesso a uma variada programação ao vivo e on-demand em Argentina, Brasil, Chile, Colômbia, Equador, México, Peru e Uruguai.

A estrutura da empresa tem o estado da arte em satélites e centros de transmissões, que possibilitam entregar aos lares ampla variedade de conteúdos no formato 4k. A Vrio também controla a Torneos y Competencias (TyC) na Argentina e Colômbia. Para mais informações, por favor, visite: www.vriocorp.com