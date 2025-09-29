Magnite Logo

Streams & Screens: Italy

Unlocking Italian Viewing Behaviour and Ad Engagement

Magnite’s newest study sheds light on the ways Italian audiences are embracing ad-supported streaming—and what this means for advertisers aiming to connect more effectively.

Based on a national survey of over 800 Italian streamers, Streams & Screens: Italy highlights key behaviours around viewing habits, benefits of co-viewing, live streaming’s rise in popularity, and openness to new ad formats—offering clear direction for brands seeking to capture attention in one of Europe’s growing streaming markets.

Key Findings

Streaming Momentum Builds in Italy: 56% of Italian viewers are watching more streaming content than they did a year ago. Even as streamers watch more than 2 different platforms per day on average, 41% still plan to sign up for a new service within the next year.

CTV Brings Viewers Together: CTV is the cornerstone of Italian streaming, with 85% of viewers using it and 71% always/often watching with others. In addition to a broader audience, this shared experience makes ads more memorable and likely to be discussed.

Live Streaming Creates High Impact Opportunities: 63% of Italians tune into live sports or events every month. Ads shown in these environments resonate strongly—43% of viewers say they are more inclined to take action after seeing one, while 48% say brands that are shown during live streams are more memorable.

There is Room to Innovate with New Ad Formats: While awareness of formats like shoppable and tile ads remains under 50%, curiosity and engagement are high. Among those exposed, 35% have interacted or made a purchase from a shoppable ad—signalling a major opportunity for brands willing to experiment and invest in innovation.

With ad-supported streaming central to Italian media consumption, advertisers have a clear opportunity to engage audiences at scale. Download the full report to learn more about how to craft impactful streaming campaigns tailored to the behaviours and preferences of Italian audiences.

