Streaming Momentum Builds in Italy: 56% of Italian viewers are watching more streaming content than they did a year ago. Even as streamers watch more than 2 different platforms per day on average, 41% still plan to sign up for a new service within the next year.

CTV Brings Viewers Together: CTV is the cornerstone of Italian streaming, with 85% of viewers using it and 71% always/often watching with others. In addition to a broader audience, this shared experience makes ads more memorable and likely to be discussed.