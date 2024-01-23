Magnite Logo

Business Insider Achieved 50%+ Uplift in Bid Request CPMs Using Magnite’s Prebid Multi-Format Capabilities

Magnite Team

January 23, 2024 | 1 min read

Publishers are always looking to create dynamic opportunities to help marketers engage with their audiences and generate positive brand affinity. In turn, this also helps publishers increase the value of their inventory. Incorporating video is a great way for display publishers to accomplish these goals and deliver better results for advertisers.

Download the case study below to discover how Business Insider leveraged Magnite’s multi-format functionality to make display ad units available to outstream video demand, leading to increased bid request CPMs and streamlined supply onboarding for multiple formats.

Download here

Tags: multi-format, Prebid, Publisher, Seller, video

Contact Us

Press 

press@magnite.com

Events 

events@magnite.com

Investor Relations 

nkormeluk@magnite.com