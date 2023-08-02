How Ads Are Powering Streaming’s Future in Australia

Streaming Services Positively Impact Brands

Streaming services have emerged as a channel for driving impact. According to our research, 57% of ad-supported streamers remember ads the most within TV (including streaming services), versus 26% of social media users who remember ads within social media.

In addition, ad-supported viewer’s cross-screen consumption habits influence purchase decisions. 69% of ad-supported streamers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand they engaged with across multiple devices (TV, mobile, desktop, etc.).