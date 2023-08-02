Streaming TV’s New Era

How Ads Are Powering Streaming’s Future in Australia

In Australia, streaming services have seen tremendous growth in recent years, fueled by the widespread adoption of streaming platforms and audiences’ growing consumption of ad-supported content.

Ad-Supported Streaming Services Are Growing in Scale

Australians are embracing services with ads, narrowing the gap with traditional TV viewers. Nearly two-thirds of TV viewers are opting to watch ad-supported streaming content.

Q: Which of these services do you use to watch TV shows and films?
Base: Total respondents
Source: Magnite

Streaming Has the Ability to Capture Viewers’ Attention

Streaming’s immersive environment captivates viewers for extended durations. 92% of ad-supported viewers said they tend to watch streaming TV content for a long period (more than 30 minutes) each time they tune in and 86% of this audience agree that streaming services provide premium content.

Streaming Services Positively Impact Brands

Streaming services have emerged as a channel for driving impact. According to our research, 57% of ad-supported streamers remember ads the most within TV (including streaming services), versus 26% of social media users who remember ads within social media.

In addition, ad-supported viewer’s cross-screen consumption habits influence purchase decisions. 69% of ad-supported streamers are more likely to make a purchase from a brand they engaged with across multiple devices (TV, mobile, desktop, etc.).

Q: Thinking of all the advertisements you have seen on the following platforms, which do you generally remember the most? Rank #1
Source: Magnite

