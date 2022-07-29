dentsu Increases Cost Savings with Magnite’s Estimated Market Rate (EMR)

Estimated Market Rate, Magnite’s proprietary bid shading algorithm, has helped dentsu deliver eCPM savings of 19.3% vs. First Price and cost savings of AU $137,431 driving campaign efficiencies in Australia. The tool enabled them to maximize budgets by reducing first price bids, generating significant cost savings, which was re-invested into working media.

Find out how Estimated Market Rate helped dentsu enhance their bid strategy to deliver cost savings.