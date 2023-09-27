Driving Transparency and SPO for Dentsu

Dentsu wanted to understand the nature of cost transparency and how much ad spend actually ends up in the hands of the publishers in order to make more informed SPO decisions. Supply Path Optimization (SPO) is a fundamental tool for marketers to consolidate their budgets and maximize their buying power across digital advertising. By improving levels of transparency, efficiency and sustainability marketers can identify value drivers and areas for optimization.

