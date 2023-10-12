Magnite Team
October 12, 2023
1 min read

Magnite Drives Results for KLY with Demand Manager 

KLY faced numerous challenges to implement Prebid technology on Bola.net via third-party providers and in-house efforts. Magnite successfully met KLY’s header bidding needs as a programmatic partner. This included offering seamless integration, comprehensive data reporting, expanded scale and enhanced monetization capabilities.

Results :

  • +8% eCPM Performance on Bola.net in 6 weeks
  • 4X Bidder’s Gross Spend increase after implementing Demand Manager
  • 60% Improvement in Operational Efficiency
Download Now
Tags: , ,