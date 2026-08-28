Beyond the Screen: Why Audio Deserves a Bigger Role in Japan’s Omnichannel Strategy

Digital audio is becoming an increasingly important part of Japan’s evolving media landscape. According to Magnite’s “Decoding the Connected Consumer” Japan research, 51% of Japanese consumers aged 55 and under are streaming more audio than they were a year ago, spending an average of 1.4 hours listening to streaming music and 1.2 hours listening to podcasts each day. Whether commuting, exercising or going about their daily routines, these listening habits are creating new opportunities for brands to connect beyond the screen.

During a recent fireside chat hosted by Magnite and Otonal, the discussion explored why digital audio is emerging as a key component of Japan’s omnichannel future – helping brands extend investments across connected TV (CTV), online video and mobile.

Audio’s Advantage: Why “Nagara” Moments Are Audio’s Greatest Strength

One of digital audio’s greatest strengths lies in its ability to connect with consumers during nagara (“while-doing”) moments – everyday activities when people are engaged with content while commuting, exercising, cooking or completing household tasks.



These moments are often beyond the reach of visual media. While consumers may not be looking at a screen, they remain highly engaged through audio, creating valuable opportunities for brands to become part of their daily routines.

Kotono Nakagawa, Publisher Management Specialist at Otonal, noted: “Digital audio naturally fits into people’s daily lives. It allows brands to reach consumers during ‘while-doing (nagara) ‘ moments- times when visual media simply can’t.”

Rather than replacing visual media, digital audio extends omnichannel campaigns into these nagara moments, helping brands maintain a continuous presence throughout the consumer journey.

How Audio Extends Campaigns Beyond the Screen

While audio’s strength lies in reaching consumers during nagara moments, its value grows even further when integrated into an omnichannel strategy.

Magnite’s research found that 89% of Japanese consumers regularly engage with streaming TV, mobile apps, digital audio and digital news, moving seamlessly between these channels throughout the week. Rather than building campaigns in isolation, advertisers have an opportunity to connect these touchpoints.



Digital audio extends the impact of CTV, online video and mobile by reinforcing messages beyond the screen and creating a more cohesive brand experience.

For advertisers, this presents an opportunity to build connected campaigns rather than isolated ones. Digital audio extends CTV, online video and mobile impact by reaching consumers when they step away from the screen, reinforcing messages across multiple touchpoints and creating a more cohesive brand experience.

As Nakagawa explained during the discussion: “In the US, digital audio has already become an established advertising format alongside search, display and video. Japan is now beginning to move in the same direction.”

That momentum is beginning to build locally. In 2025, the Japan Interactive Advertising Association (JIAA) published industry guidelines for digital audio advertising, signalling growing maturity and recognition of audio as an increasingly important part of digital media planning.

Audio’s Impact: From attention to action

As marketers increasingly shift their focus from impressions to attention, digital audio offers a different kind of engagement.

While video and social platforms compete for visual attention—and can easily be skipped, scrolled past or viewed alongside other distractions—audio is often consumed through headphones or speakers, creating a more focused listening experience.

During the discussion, Otonal highlighted research showing that digital audio consistently delivers strong attention levels, making it particularly effective for brand storytelling and message retention.



Rather than simply capturing attention, audio helps strengthen omnichannel campaigns in several ways. By reinforcing messages without creating the fatigue that repeated visual advertising can sometimes cause, brands can maintain a consistent presence throughout the day. Trusted voices and familiar listening environments also help build stronger emotional connections with audiences, while combining audio with visual touchpoints improves memory and brand recall across the consumer journey.



As Otonal explained: “By combining visual and audio touchpoints, brands can reinforce their message naturally while avoiding the fatigue that repeated visual advertising can sometimes create.”

These qualities make audio more than simply another media channel. They help explain why digital audio supports consumers throughout the purchase journey.

Magnite’s research shows digital audio doesn’t just build awareness—it also influences consumers throughout the purchase journey.

Among podcast listeners, 77% discover new products through digital audio, 56% save products or click through for more information, and 55% go on to add products to cart or make a purchase. Streaming music listeners also demonstrate strong engagement across every stage of the funnel, highlighting audio’s ability to support awareness, consideration and conversion within a broader omnichannel strategy.

How Audio Completes the Omnichannel Journey



As Japan’s digital audio market matures, many of the traditional barriers to adoption are disappearing. “The challenges we hear most often are around creative assets and measurement—but both have become much easier to solve,” said Nakagawa.

With brands increasingly able to repurpose existing video creative and measure performance alongside other digital channels, audio is becoming easier than ever to activate.

Rather than replacing CTV, online video or mobile advertising, digital audio strengthens them—extending campaigns beyond the screen and helping brands create more connected consumer experiences.