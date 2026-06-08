Streams & Screens: Hong Kong

Streaming Growth Shows No Sign of Stopping: The majority of viewers in Hong Kong are streaming more this year than last year. Projections indicate that this trend will continue into next year as well. While most streamers are already using an ad-supported service, those who aren’t indicate they are likely to add one within the next year.

Majority Mobile, CTV-Centric: While smartphones are the most popular device for streaming in Hong Kong, CTV has taken hold, particularly for prime time, shared viewing moments. Ads shown on CTV benefit from co-viewing with both increased reach and improved attitudinal metrics. Brands can maximize impact by pairing these high-value CTV placements with mobile advertisements to further increase the likelihood of a consumer taking action.