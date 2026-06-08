Streams & Screens: Hong Kong
Defining Viewing Behaviour and Ad Engagement
Drawing on a nationally representative survey of over 900 streamers, Streams & Screens: Hong Kong examines evolving viewing habits, the growing importance of live streaming, audience receptiveness to emerging ad formats, and the rise of short-form vertical video. Together, these insights provide clear guidance for brands looking to capture attention in one of Asia’s expanding streaming markets.
In Hong Kong, streaming TV has firmly moved from an emerging channel to a core part of how people consume premium content on the biggest screen in the home. CTV now sits at the intersection of attention, culture and measurability — combining the emotional impact of TV with the precision and flexibility of digital. Research like Streams & Screens is critical because it helps both our clients and the wider market understand not just where audiences are watching, but how brands can show up in ways that feel premium, relevant and effective across a multiscreen journey.
Johnny Ng
Vice President, Marketing and Growth, Hong Kong
WPP Media
In Hong Kong’s fast-paced environment, audiences move seamlessly across screens, with trusted local content playing a central role in streaming engagement. Broadcasters are investing more to reach diverse audiences who consume content in different ways throughout the day. As viewing shifts to the big screen, CTV is unlocking valuable co-viewing opportunities in premium household settings. With 2M+ monthly viewers, myTV SUPER continues to evolve alongside these behaviours. Magnite’s research brings these trends into sharper focus and highlights how local viewing environments can drive stronger advertising impact.
Mr. Benjamin Li
Controller (Marketing & Product Development)
MyTV Super
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