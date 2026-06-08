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Streams & Screens: Hong Kong

Defining Viewing Behaviour and Ad Engagement

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Magnite’s latest study explores how audiences in Hong Kong are engaging with ad-supported streaming and what this means for advertisers seeking more effective ways to reach viewers.

Drawing on a nationally representative survey of over 900 streamers, Streams & Screens: Hong Kong examines evolving viewing habits, the growing importance of live streaming, audience receptiveness to emerging ad formats, and the rise of short-form vertical video. Together, these insights provide clear guidance for brands looking to capture attention in one of Asia’s expanding streaming markets.

In Hong Kong, streaming TV has firmly moved from an emerging channel to a core part of how people consume premium content on the biggest screen in the home. CTV now sits at the intersection of attention, culture and measurability — combining the emotional impact of TV with the precision and flexibility of digital. Research like Streams & Screens is critical because it helps both our clients and the wider market understand not just where audiences are watching, but how brands can show up in ways that feel premium, relevant and effective across a multiscreen journey.

Johnny Ng

Vice President, Marketing and Growth, Hong Kong

WPP Media

Key Findings

Streaming Growth Shows No Sign of Stopping: The majority of viewers in Hong Kong are streaming more this year than last year. Projections indicate that this trend will continue into next year as well. While most streamers are already using an ad-supported service, those who aren’t indicate they are likely to add one within the next year.

Majority Mobile, CTV-Centric: While smartphones are the most popular device for streaming in Hong Kong, CTV has taken hold, particularly for prime time, shared viewing moments. Ads shown on CTV benefit from co-viewing with both increased reach and improved attitudinal metrics. Brands can maximize impact by pairing these high-value CTV placements with mobile advertisements to further increase the likelihood of a consumer taking action.

Increased High-Impact Opportunities:  In addition to traditional on-demand content, live streaming and short-form vertical videos (e.g. microdramas) attract consistent viewership in Hong Kong. Advertising within these environments benefits from heightened attention, making brands more memorable and increasing the likelihood of viewer action.

Room to Innovate with New Ad Formats and Generative AI: Hong Kong viewers are open to new ad experiences, whether that be how they are created or displayed. Consumer sentiment towards emerging formats such as Actionable, Homescreen and Pause ads is high. Similarly, the majority of streamers are open to brands employing generative AI to help create and personalize ad content. Altogether, these represent considerable opportunities for brands who are willing to innovate.

In Hong Kong’s fast-paced environment, audiences move seamlessly across screens, with trusted local content playing a central role in streaming engagement. Broadcasters are investing more to reach diverse audiences who consume content in different ways throughout the day. As viewing shifts to the big screen, CTV is unlocking valuable co-viewing opportunities in premium household settings. With 2M+ monthly viewers, myTV SUPER continues to evolve alongside these behaviours. Magnite’s research brings these trends into sharper focus and highlights how local viewing environments can drive stronger advertising impact.

Mr. Benjamin Li

Controller (Marketing & Product Development)

MyTV Super

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