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Inside The Live Experience

How Audiences Watch and What It Means for Advertisers

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Live streaming has evolved into a broad environment encompassing sports, news, entertainment, cultural moments, and major live events. As audiences increasingly turn to streaming services for real-time content, advertisers have new opportunities to reach engaged viewers across a wider range of experiences.

Magnite’s latest global research explores audience engagement with live streaming across 6 markets, how it compares with traditional TV and on-demand viewing, advertising perceptions across these environments – and what it all means for advertisers. 

The study also examines the role of CTV, mobile, co-viewing, second-screen behavior, and emerging ad formats in shaping the future of live advertising.

Areas of Focus

  • Examination of live streaming’s different genres and its evolution beyond sports 
  • Popularity and perceptions of pre- and post-event coverage (shoulder content)
  • The role of CTV, mobile and co-viewing within the live landscape
  • Consumer perceptions of advertising in live environments
  • Opportunities for emerging ad formats, multi-channel campaigns, and generative AI

Download our market-specific reports to unlock new insights into the live streaming opportunity.

 

New Zealand

Australia
(Coming Soon)

United States
(Coming Soon)

Canada
(Coming Soon)

Brazil
(Coming Soon)

Mexico
(Coming Soon)

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