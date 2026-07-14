Inside The Live Experience
How Audiences Watch and What It Means for Advertisers
Magnite’s latest global research explores audience engagement with live streaming across 6 markets, how it compares with traditional TV and on-demand viewing, advertising perceptions across these environments – and what it all means for advertisers.
The study also examines the role of CTV, mobile, co-viewing, second-screen behavior, and emerging ad formats in shaping the future of live advertising.
New Zealand
Australia
(Coming Soon)
United States
(Coming Soon)
Canada
(Coming Soon)
Brazil
(Coming Soon)
Mexico
(Coming Soon)
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