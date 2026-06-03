Brazil’s Omnichannel Advertising Opportunity in Football and Beyond

Every four years, the world’s biggest football tournament transcends sport to become a cultural moment that commands attention, shapes conversations, and encourages increased cross-screen engagement. As viewing continues to shift toward streaming, the 2026 tournament and beyond will be more connected, data-driven, and omnichannel than ever before.

For publishers and advertisers, the opportunity now goes far beyond scale. Success depends on creating meaningful engagement across TV, streaming, mobile, and beyond. To explore how this opportunity is evolving, we spoke with leading media owners in Brazil – one of the world’s most passionate football markets – including LG Ad Solutions, Samsung Ads, Sky Brazil, and SBT.

The Living Room Remains the Center of Attention

Live sport remains one of the few true appointment-viewing experiences, and football’s biggest tournament amplifies that effect globally.

As José Melchert, Senior Director of Sales and Operations at Samsung Ads, explains: “During these ‘big moments’ like the World Cup, the audience is more relaxed, receptive, and exhibiting high levels of attention.” That attention is still anchored in the living room. Samsung Ads research found that football accounts for 91% of sports consumption time in Brazil, while Smart TVs remain the preferred screen for match viewing.

Leonardo de Pontes – Digital Products Manager at SBT – similarly describes the World Cup as “a cultural and social phenomenon that completely reshapes media consumption.” While live matches continue to drive mass reach, engagement is now continuous, multi-platform, and real-time, creating new opportunities for advertisers to connect with audiences before, during, and after the match itself.

From Broadcast to Ecosystem

Today’s sports journey extends far beyond the match. Audiences move fluidly between platforms – consuming commentary, highlights, and more. José Melchert notes that pre- and post-match audiences are increasingly active across platforms, while Sky Brazil’s Sr Ad Sales Specialist Leandro Blanco highlights how “today’s second screen relies heavily on near real-time content across various platforms.”

To meet changing viewer behavior, publishers are building more integrated ecosystems. For the 2026 cycle, SBT has expanded its footprint by combining free-to-air TV, streaming via +SBT, and complementary digital content into what Leonardo de Pontes describes as “a true omnichannel ecosystem for content and engagement.”

Connected TV continues to play a central role in that ecosystem. Renato Citelli, Commercial Director for Brazil at LG Ad Solutions, notes that replays and sports analysis programs remain highly relevant “both for consumers and for brands that can capitalize on these moments.”

The implication is clear: success in modern sports advertising will not come from dominating a single channel, but from seamlessly connecting them.

Second Screen Is Amplifying Engagement

Rather than fragmenting attention, second-screen behavior is amplifying it. According to Renato Citelli, “95% of LG TV users engage with a second screen while consuming Connected TV and streaming content.” José Melchert echoes this sentiment, noting “mobile becomes a complementary space for interaction, real-time commentary, accessing statistics, and social media consumption,” thereby amplifying the viewer experience.

SBT’s Leonardo de Pontes sees second-screen engagement as “a native part of the sports experience,” with audiences simultaneously commenting on social media, consuming highlights, and following live statistics during matches.

Together, TV and mobile create a powerful dual-screen dynamic:

TV delivers scale, immersion, and premium attention

Mobile drives interaction, personalization, and immediacy

For advertisers, this creates opportunities for synchronized storytelling across screens and touchpoints.

Data Is Powering the Next Generation of Omnichannel Advertising

As audiences fragment across platforms, data has become the foundation of effective omnichannel advertising. Media owners are increasingly leveraging first-party and deterministic data to improve targeting, packaging, measurement, and monetization.

According to José Melchert, Samsung Ads uses proprietary data from 25 million Smart TVs and over 2 billion hours of monthly content consumption to enable “a precise reading of audience behavior” and support audience segmentation into groups such as “football fans” or “heavy streamers.”

LG Ad Solutions is taking a similar approach, leveraging first-party data generated from webOS and LG TV hardware, enabling advertisers to connect with audiences across devices and environments through more innovative formats and experiences.

The result of leveraging such data is more intelligent campaign planning, improved inventory utilization, and stronger ROI for advertisers.

Programmatic Is Bringing It All Together

As sports viewing becomes increasingly fragmented across screens and platforms, programmatic technology is playing a critical role in unifying activation and monetization strategies. Sky Brazil’s Leandro Blanco puts it simply: “Programmatic buying is fundamental for us to complement our direct sales strategy.”

Across the ecosystem, publishers are increasingly leveraging private marketplaces (PMPs), programmatic guaranteed deals, and curated premium inventory to balance scale with quality and control. LG Ad Solutions describes its approach as a “360-degree programmatic media strategy,” built through partnerships with leading SSPs and DSPs – including Magnite and Google DV360 – while continuing to expand premium sports inventory through LG Channels.

SBT also sees programmatic as increasingly important for maximizing monetization opportunities across streaming and digital inventory. As Leonardo de Pontes explains, “solutions like Magnite play a key role in boosting CTV and streaming monetization, providing more efficient inventory management, enhanced programmatic activation, and commercial flexibility for omnichannel campaigns.”

Samsung Ads is similarly focused on premium, data-driven activation through formats spanning Smart TV home screens and Samsung TV Plus. As José Melchert explains, the market has shifted “from a logic based on impression volume to an approach centered on qualified audiences, premium formats, context, and performance.”

The Future of Sports Advertising Is Omnichannel

The 2026 football tournament will represent more than a global sporting spectacle; it will be a key moment for benchmarking how far omnichannel advertising has come. From attention anchored in streaming and amplified engagement via mobile to data-driven precision and programmatic-driven scale, efficiency, and control, the sports advertising playbook is evolving.

Broadcasters and streaming platforms are increasingly building integrated ecosystems that combine premium live content, deterministic data, and programmatic technology to deliver more unified advertising experiences. Or, as Samsung Ads’ José Melchert puts it: “The World Cup ceases to be just a media event and becomes a strategic opportunity to impact consumers at moments of high cultural relevance.”