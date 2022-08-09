How IBM Watson is tackling emerging ad opportunities

Speaking with Felix Zeng, Head of Programmatic and emerging revenues at IBM Watson Advertising, he tells us about how his job role is evolving in the face of emerging industry opportunities. We discussed how IBM Watson is helping publishers diversify their revenues and using AI technology to improve ads and KPIs – particularly on the creative side – whilst focusing on fewer strategic partners that can further amplify those efforts. Felix also shares some thoughts on IBM’s Advertising Fairness Pledge to create fairness and reduce biases against minorities in advertising.