Magnite DMP enables media owners to activate first-party audience and contextual data

By Talia Comorau, VP of Product Management at Magnite

Seizing the future: First-party data is key

Sellers’ first-party contextual and behavioral signals provide a foundation for the future of addressability as a signal that will continue to be reliable following third-party cookie deprecation. By investing in a first-party data pool, publishers ensure their buyers can continue to reach the audiences they’re looking for – even in a world without third-party cookies. The Magnite DMP – part of our recently launched Magnite Access audience suite – delivers the tools publishers need to build and maintain their first-party data pool, creating value for themselves and their buyers.

What is Magnite DMP?

Magnite DMP is a data management platform that enables publishers to build and deliver precise audiences based on a detailed view of their first-party data. Magnite DMP includes 3 core functions:

Contextual intelligence

Natively-built contextual processing leverages AI techniques and machine modeling to extract meaningful themes from publisher content. Once a given page’s themes and keywords are identified and labeled, we align them with a customized IAB’s content taxonomy. Those categorized signals are then scored and optimized against a number of variables, enabling publishers to better understand and target their own content. This kind of contextual intelligence can, for example, enable sellers to offer auto-intenders on car-related pages to automobile brands.

Analytics for holistic audience creation

Magnite DMP’s automated content categorization leads to unique contextual and audience insights. With Magnite DMP analytics, publishers better understand audience demographics, user brand affinity, and in-market purchase intent signals. For example, a travel publisher could use our tools to create a segment for users looking to travel to Europe to layer on top of media for luxury travel brands.

Publishers also access detailed audience breakdowns – known as cohort reports – to further explore demographics, top intents, similar audiences, and brand affinities. These reports are exportable to help sales teams drive buyer deals and highlight opportunities to extend audiences.

Build and activate audiences

Magnite DMP creates audiences in two ways. Users leverage Magnite’s machine learning techniques by using automated segments, or they create custom segments building on their own knowledge and expertise. A seller might leverage an existing chocolate lovers segment to keep the audience simple. Or a seller might create an audience of chocolate lovers for a candy brand and leverage their insights about their users to add an affinity signal – or interest – to a competitor brand.

Once segments are selected, a publisher using Magnite’s DMP can then blend those segments with third-party data, or scale them through lookalike modeling. All audiences created within the DMP can be made available for both direct and programmatic sales.

What makes Magnite DMP different?

State of the art, built-in automated contextual and audience tech

Typically DMPs require publishers to pay a third-party vendor for contextual features. Magnite DMP’s automated contextual intelligence and targeting options come built-in as standard. Magnite employs Artificial Intelligence for automated categorization of page and user data, machine learning algorithms to weigh and score data, and automated audience segmentation. Every word and every page in a publisher’s portfolio of sites contributes to this always up-to-date classification, providing a maximum level of addressability.

Interoperability within Magnite and third party platforms

Magnite DMP is built with interoperability at its core. Publishers can choose to activate audiences through Magnite’s own exchanges for the most efficient and effective activations, or through third-party platforms. In the future, publishers will gain additional monetization capabilities to be flexible in the ways they monetize their data – optionally contributing their data to Magnite Storefront or cross-publisher segments (known as Magnite Audiences) – both of which can generate incremental revenue.

What’s Next

Publishers have always been the primary source of premium media, but increasingly they are also becoming the primary source of quality first-party data. This shift requires tools that enable publishers to package and sell inventory while articulating the value of their audiences. Magnite DMP is a leading publisher-focused tool that starts to accelerate the ability to activate data and is the first step in a larger Magnite journey.