Game On: RCTI+ Kicks Off Programmatic Live Sports Advertising with Magnite
Magnite Team
January 9, 2025 | 1 min read
With the rise of live sports viewership in Indonesia, RCTI+, Indonesia’s leading OTT platform, aimed to expand and automate advertising to help more advertisers connect with highly engaged live sports fans during major tournaments, in particular the highly anticipated AFC U23 Asian Cup and Euro 2024.
To navigate the complexities of live sports ad delivery, RCTI+ needed a technology vendor adept in programmatic ad delivery across live sports events.
With Magnite’s advanced technology and tools, RCTI+ successfully unlocked new advertiser demand through programmatic, accelerating monetization of live inventory. This resulted in increased ad revenue and bid opportunities.
Download our case study to discover how RCTI+ partnered with Magnite to monetize their live sports inventory programmatically, unlocking new advertiser opportunities and boosting revenue.
Tags: Live Sports, Seller, Streaming
