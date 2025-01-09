Game On: RCTI+ Kicks Off Programmatic Live Sports Advertising with Magnite

With the rise of live sports viewership in Indonesia, RCTI+, Indonesia’s leading OTT platform, aimed to expand and automate advertising to help more advertisers connect with highly engaged live sports fans during major tournaments, in particular the highly anticipated AFC U23 Asian Cup and Euro 2024.

To navigate the complexities of live sports ad delivery, RCTI+ needed a technology vendor adept in programmatic ad delivery across live sports events.



With Magnite’s advanced technology and tools, RCTI+ successfully unlocked new advertiser demand through programmatic, accelerating monetization of live inventory. This resulted in increased ad revenue and bid opportunities.

As the first-ever programmatic monetization for a live sport event on RCTI+, we are thrilled to collaborate with Magnite to maximise monetization opportunities across these events. The nature of live sports is time-sensitive. Magnite Streaming’s real-time reporting is crucial, allowing us to quickly optimize and ensure seamless campaign delivery.





Iceu Dian Choeriah, Head of Sales, RCTI+

