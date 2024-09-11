How Magnite and the7stars Unlocked Incremental Reach on CTV for Capital One
Magnite Team
September 11, 2024 | 1 min read
As media buyers continue to discover the opportunities in CTV to drive growth and unlock incremental reach, many are looking for streamlined access as well as accurate measurement and insights to make informed buying decisions.
Download the case study to discover how financial services company Capital One – with their agency The7stars – leveraged CTV to reach households not accessible via linear, driving brand awareness backed by detailed reporting and insights to optimize campaigns.
