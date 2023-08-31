Visoon Chooses Magnite and SpringServe for CTV Monetisation in Germany

Magnite and SpringServe’s capabilities will help Visoon manage advertising more efficiently across CTV and Big-screen video formats

BERLIN – August 31, 2023 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising platform, and SpringServe, the leading independent ad serving platform now part of Magnite, today announced that Visoon will complement their existing ad tech stack with Magnite and SpringServe to enable more efficient transactions across CTV and Big-Screen video.

“In our search for a more optimised CTV solutions provider, Magnite has exceeded our expectations,” said Michael Möller, CTO at Visoon. “In addition to their ability to operate and execute to an incredibly high standard, they’ve offered us dedicated support throughout this transition and unlocked new opportunities for us. We’ve been impressed by what their technology can deliver and look forward to continuing to build out a strong partnership focused on innovation in keeping with our future-driven video approach.”

Visoon will leverage the Magnite platform to activate owned deals and set up new deals with agencies and advertisers while simultaneously tapping into Magnite demand to transact. As Visoon’s ad server, SpringServe will help deliver enhanced insight, transparency, and control to enable more efficient management of CTV and Big-Screen video advertising. Visoon will also leverage proprietary SpringServe features, including Tiles to support advertising in linear TV environments, and BingeWatcher, which automates the creative review process to help improve ad experiences. Initially, the relationship will focus on CTV and Big-Screen and the teams will work together on bespoke solutions to help Visoon launch new all screen planning strategies.

“Our teams and technology support media owners and broadcasters across every screen and format to ensure they’re making the most out of their content offerings,” said Johannes Paysen, Managing Director, Central Europe at Magnite. “It’s encouraging to see Magnite increasingly chosen as a partner to deliver on CTV throughout the region, and we’re looking forward to building out our relationship with Visoon to help them create more opportunities through programmatic.”

“We are excited to support Visoon and grow this important relationship by providing the tools and technology they need to effectively manage and monetise their inventory,” said Sarah Gaudszun, Commercial Director, EMEA at SpringServe. “We look forward to working with the Visoon team on developing and rolling out additional solutions to help ensure that the engaging content available across their properties is supported with premium ad experiences.”

About Visoon

Visoon Video Impact is the TV and Big Screen marketer of Axel Springer and Paramount. The joint venture was founded in 2016 and has all TV and big screen offerings from Axel Springer and Paramount in its portfolio. These include the brands BILD, WELT, N24 Doku, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon and Pluto TV. More at www.visoon.de.

About Magnite

We’re Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), the world’s largest independent sell-side advertising company. Publishers use our technology to monetize their content across all screens and formats including CTV, online video, display, and audio. The world’s leading agencies and brands trust our platform to access brand-safe, high-quality ad inventory and execute billions of advertising transactions each month. Anchored in bustling New York City, sunny Los Angeles, mile high Denver, historic London, colorful Singapore, and down under in Sydney, Magnite has offices across North America, EMEA, LATAM, and APAC.

About SpringServe

SpringServe, now part of Magnite, is the leading independent ad serving platform, purpose-built for OTT, CTV and video advertising. Its software offers a full stack of ad serving, optimization and automation solutions that make video ad serving smarter across devices. Trusted by leading publishers & advanced TV distributors, its platform delivers control, transparency, and analytics to help increase ad performance and revenue from media sales. For more information, visit http://www.springserve.com.

Visoon wählt Magnite und SpringServe für CTV Monetarisierung in Deutschland

Die Funktionen von Magnite und SpringServe ermöglichen Visoon ein effizientes Werbe- Management für CTV und Big-Screen Video Formate

BERLIN – August 31, 2023 – Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), die weltweit größte unabhhängige Sell-Side-Plattform, und SpringServe, heute zu Magnite gehörende führende unabhängige Adserving-Plattform, werden künftig mit Visoon kooperieren. Visoon erweitert den bestehenden Adstack durch Magnite und SpringServe, um weitere effiziente Transaktionen für CTV und Big-Screen-Videoformate zu ermöglichen.

„Bei unserer Suche nach einem leistungsfähigen Anbieter für CTV-Lösungen haben Magnite und SpringServe unsere Erwartungen übertroffen“, so Michael Möller, CTO von Visoon. „Neben einem unglaublich hohen Ausführungsstandard haben sie uns während der gesamten Transition mit einem maßgeschneiderten Support unterstützt und neue Wege eröffnet. Wir sind sehr beeindruckt von der Power dieser Technologie und freuen uns auf die Weiterentwicklung einer starken Partnerschaft auf Basis von Innovation, abgestimmt auf unseren zukunftsorientierten Video-Ansatz.“

Über die Magnite Plattform wird Visoon eigene Deals aktivieren, neue Deals mit Agenturen und Advertisern aufsetzen und gleichzeitig vom hauseigenen Magnite Demand Team profitieren, welches Kampagnen akquirieren wird.. Als Adserver von Visoon bietet SpringServe optimierte Insights, Transparenz und Kontrolle für ein effizienteres Management von CTV- und Big Screen Videowerbung. Darüber hinaus nutzt Visoon proprietäre Funktionen und Features von SpringServe wie z.B. Tiles, zur Unterstützung von Werbung in linearen TV-Umgebungen (wie beispielsweise L-Banner)und BingeWatcher für die Automatisierung des kreativen Review-Prozesses zur Optimierung der Werbeerfahrung. Im Fokus der Zusammenarbeit stehen zunächst CTV- und Big-Screen-Formate. Die Teams werden gemeinsam Lösungen entwickeln, um Visoon bei der Einführung neuer Planungsstrategien für alle Screens zu unterstützen.

„Mit unseren Teams und unserer Technologie unterstützen wir Medien-Eigentümer und Broadcaster über alle Bildschirmen-Größen und Formate hinweg – so monetarisieren sie ihre Content-Angeboten in der gesamten Breite”, erläutert Johannes Paysen, Managing Director, Central Europe von Magnite. „Es ist sehr erfreulich, dass Magnite in der gesamten Region zunehmend als Partner für CTV gesehen und ausgewählt werden. Gemeinsam mit Visoon nutzen wir die gute Partnerschaft um zusätzliche Monetarisierungsaspekte zu entwickeln und in den Markt zu führen, um gemeinsame, zusätzliche, programmatische Angebote zu schaffen.“

„Wir freuen uns, Visoon zu unterstützen und diese wichtige Kooperation wachsen zu lassen – durch Bereitstellung der erforderlichen Tools und Technologie, um ihr Inventar effektiv zu managen und zu monetarisieren“, sagt Sarah Gaudszun, Commercial Director, EMEA von SpringServe. „Wir freuen uns auf die weitere Zusammenarbeit mit Visoon, insbesondere bezüglich der Entwicklung und Einführung zusätzlicher Lösungen, um sicherzustellen, dass die ansprechenden Inhalte, die auf ihren Properties verfügbar sind, durch erstklassige Werbemöglichkeiten unterstützt werden.”

Über Visoon

Visoon Video Impact ist der TV- und Großbildvermarkter von Axel Springer und Paramount. Das Joint Venture wurde 2016 gegründet und hat alle TV- und Kinoangebote von Axel Springer und Paramount im Portfolio. Dazu gehören die Marken BILD, WELT, N24 Doku, Comedy Central, MTV, Nickelodeon und Pluto TV. Mehr unter www.visoon.de.

Über Magnite

Wir sind Magnite (NASDAQ: MGNI), die weltweit größte unabhängige Sell-Side-Werbeplattform. Publisher nutzen unsere Technologie zur Monetarisierung ihrer Inhalte über alle Screens und Formate einschließlich CTV, Online-Video, Display und Audio. Weltweit führende Agenturen und Marken vertrauen auf unsere Plattform als Zugang zu markensicherem, hochwertigem Werbeinventar und wickeln jeden Monat Milliarden von Werbetransaktionen darüber ab. Magnite hat Niederlassungen in New York City, Los Angeles, Denver, London und Sydney und ist darüber hinaus mit Büros in Nordamerika, Europa, Lateinamerika und im Asiatisch-Pazifischen Raum vertreten.