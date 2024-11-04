Magnite Gets Highest Score For ‘Current Offering’ in Leading SSP Report

In the ever-evolving world of programmatic advertising, the ability to stand out isn’t easy. Magnite, the largest independent sell-side advertising company, received the highest score in the current offering category among ten platforms evaluated in The Forrester Wave™: Sell-Side Platforms, Q4 2024 report.

Setting the Standard in the Programmatic CTV Ad Space

Among the factors leading to our ranking are our strength in streaming channels and demand facilitation expertise. We believe Magnite’s ability to innovate and consistently deliver superior results across various advertising formats, including desktop, mobile, video, and live events, helped secure our position in this evaluation.

Magnite’s Chief Product Officer, Adam Soroca, reflected on the achievement, saying, “Forrester’s positive assessment of Magnite’s offerings is the result of years of building and refining supply-side technology and services for the world’s leading media owners across all screens and formats. We’re proud to earn the highest rating possible in more criteria than any other SSP evaluated. We have an exciting roadmap ahead that will continue to provide unique value to our clients and raise the bar for the industry as a whole.”

Magnite’s platform earned Forrester’s highest possible ratings in 18 criteria, including:

Innovation

Desktop & Mobile Display

Partner Ecosystem

Open Standards & Transparency

Inventory Quality

Deployment, Training & Ongoing Support

Notably, we were the only vendor to receive a 5/5 rating in both User Interface and Supporting Services and Offerings criteria, which we believe reinforces our commitment to an intuitive experience and strong client relationships.

Commitment to Future-Ready Solutions

As the advertising ecosystem continues to evolve, there are increasing challenges related to cookie deprecation and audience addressability. Our dedication to finding alternatives that align with the needs of both publishers and buyers remains central to its strategy. Forrester recognized Magnite’s deep knowledge of how to leverage signal partnerships to enable addressability in new environments, key to Magnite Access, our omnichannel audience, data and identity suite.

A Strong Foundation for Publishers

With this recognition, it’s clear to us that Magnite is a partner of choice for publishers and advertisers looking for future-forward solutions. As the largest independent SSP, Magnite is committed to helping publishers connect with premium buyers while ensuring high-quality ad experiences across all formats and channels.

For more details, you can access the full report here to explore how Magnite compares against the other platforms and see why it was named a leader.