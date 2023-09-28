Streaming TV Advertising – An Untapped Opportunity for Media Buyers in Australia

Streaming is accelerating in Australia, captivating consumer attention like never before. Compared to social media scrolling and swift ad-skipping – streaming viewers are immersed.



Streaming is the platform that provides a quality viewing experience. And for its performance? It wins the trust game over social media, with 83% of ad-supported viewers placing a high level of trust in the ads they see on streaming, which leads to heightened engagement and recall.

Our research also revealed that 65% of TV viewers opt for ad-supported services, and more than half of non-streamers are willing to sign up for free or reduced-cost ad-supported subscriptions in the near future.



This makes it a great opportunity for marketers to amplify their brand impact across screens and reach a highly engaged audience.



Download the full report ‘Streaming TV’s New Era’ to learn more.