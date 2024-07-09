Magnite and Nestlé Dentsu Indonesia Boost Ad Performance for Milo and Nescafe with Maximum Brand Exposure on Premium Streaming Platforms

Milo Indonesia wanted to celebrate its 50th Anniversary in Indonesia and generate brand awareness. Magnite, together with agency Dentsu Indonesia, launched a programmatic roadblock campaign across Indonesia’s premium streaming platforms Viu, Vidio and WeTV, enabling the brand to gain 100% share of voice (SOV) for maximum exposure.



Download the case study to discover how Magnite successfully used streaming advertising to increase brand awareness and purchase intent for Milo Indonesia.

Nestlé Indonesia has introduced a new limited edition NESCAFÉ Biscuit Coffee with Marie Regal Biscuit. To market the product, Nestlé Indonesia wanted to boost audience reach by leveraging the growing popularity of streaming. Magnite, together with agency Dentsu Indonesia, activated a programmatic roadblock campaign across key streaming platforms Viu, Vidio and WeTV. This enabled the brand to secure full exposure and own 100% share of voice (SOV) during prime times to drive maximum awareness.

Download the case study to discover how Magnite successfully achieved notable uplift in brand awareness, recall and usage for Nescafe Indonesia with the power of streaming advertising.



“We truly appreciate the opportunity to work together on the Roadblock campaigns. The innovative strategies implemented to run the campaigns have been instrumental in achieving our goals and we look forward to continuing this successful collaboration in the future.”

– Dentsu Nestle Team